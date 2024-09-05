Springbok team to face All Blacks in Cape Town: Williams, Pollard get starts

The Boks go into the game off a come-from-behind win at Ellis Park which has put them in charge of the race for the Rugby Championship title.

Handre Pollard is back in the Bok team for the Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town. Picture: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook

The Springbok team that will do duty against the All Blacks in the second clash between the teams in this year’s Rugby Championship in Cape Town this weekend shows significant changes to the side that won 31-27 at Ellis Park last weekend.

Captain Siya Kolisi has recovered from a head knock and possible cheekbone injury to be included in the side, while Grant Williams and Handre Pollard are the new halfback pairing, in place of Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Winger Canan Moodie is also back in the team, on the wing in place of the concussed Kurt-Lee Arendse, while Willie le Roux returns to fullback.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has on this occasion opted for a five-three bench split between forwards and backs, which will see Jaden Hendrikse back in the green and gold after a long injury layoff, along with Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Lukhanyo Am as the backs on the bench.

In total there are seven changes to the team that won last weekend to put the Boks in a strong position in this year’s Rugby Championship. As things stand, the world champions lead the way with 14 points, followed by New Zealand with six points, Argentina with five and Australia with four. All the teams have played three matches, with three to play.

The Boks scored two late tries at Ellis Park, by Kwagga Smith and Williams, last Saturday to come from behind to record their win.

Team lineup

Erasmus was delighted to have Kolisi in his starting team and said: “Siya is a world-class player and captain, and he adds immense value to the team with the way he leads by example and the way he galvanises the team when the pressure is on.

“Similarly to the call we made with Eben (Etzebeth) last week, our team policy is that if a player trains on a Monday and gets through training during the week pain free, they can be selected for the weekend, and Siya did just that.

“Honesty from the players about whether they can play and deliver fully on what we expect from them is a key part of our team culture, so have full faith in Siya to give everything on the field.”

A total of 13 players in the team played in the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, which the Springboks won 12-11. They are Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Etzebeth, Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Pollard, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese and Le Roux.

All Blacks coach also named his team on Thursday and it, too, shows significant changes from the side that played last weekend. Experienced players TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett have both been benched for the match.

Springbok team:

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Jaden Hendrikse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lukhanyo Am