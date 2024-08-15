Robertson demands ‘redemption’ from All Blacks pack against Pumas

The New Zealanders suffered a shock loss to the Pumas in Wellington last weekend.

Former captain Sam Cane is back in the All Blacks matchday-23. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Head coach Scott Robertson on Thursday handed his All Blacks forwards a chance for “redemption” after revamping his backline but leaving the pack nearly untouched for the second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina.

Robertson announced four starting changes for Saturday’s match in Auckland, following last weekend’s shock 38-30 loss to the Pumas in Wellington, with ex-captain Sam Cane also included on the bench.

Three of the changes are in the outside backs, with Robertson making just one switch among the forwards as Tamaiti Williams replaced neck-injury victim Ethan de Groot.

‘Chance for redemption’

“I think every All Black forward pack, after a result like that, it’s a chance for a bit of redemption. And, you know, they’ve owned it,” Robertson told reporters.

Prolific try-scorer Will Jordan replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing in his first Test start since last year’s World Cup, having undergone shoulder surgery.

Caleb Clarke takes over on the left wing from Auckland Blues teammate Mark Tele’a. Experienced Blues centre Rieko Ioane is being recalled in place of Anton Lienert-Brown.

Until De Groot’s injury, Robertson was planning to field the same starting forwards who were outplayed by the more committed Pumas pack last week.

“Look, we learned a lot last weekend, we all did. They’ve got to go and put it into action. That’s been our focus.”

Recall of Cane

De Groot joins an injury list that includes captain Scott Barrett (finger), Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), Stephen Perofeta (calf) and Luke Jacobson (hamstring).

Cane is recalled to the bench despite the 32-year-old flanker’s plan to retire from international rugby at the end of this year to take up a Japanese club contract with Suntory Sungoliath.

The 95-Test veteran’s last All Blacks appearance was as skipper in the World Cup final last October, when he was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 loss to South Africa in Paris.

Robertson said he wanted Cane to provide a sense of calm late in the game, something he felt was lacking in Wellington when the All Blacks squandered an early lead.

They went on to suffer just their third loss to the South Americans in 38 meetings.

Cane was thrilled with a chance he thought may not come when a neck injury in January curtailed his season in Japan.

“A lot of hard work’s gone into getting back to this stage,” he said.

“I always believed that I could and that I had plenty to offer. I still back my ability.”

The All Blacks were last beaten at Eden Park 30 years ago, with New Zealand having since racked up nearly 50 Test wins at the iconic venue.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali’i, Ethan Blackadder; Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Bench: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele’a