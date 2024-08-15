Schmidt rings changes for Wallabies’ second Test against Boks

The Australian's go into the Test in Perth on the back of a 33-7 hiding by the world champions in Brisbane last Saturday.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made a number of changes to his team for Saturday’s second Rugby Championship match against the Springboks in Perth (11.55am).

This comes after the world champions scored five tries to the Wallabies’ one in their 33-7 win in Brisbane last weekend.

Back in the mix are seasoned operators Angus Bell, Marika Koroibete and Nic White while Schmidt has also opted to back rookies like former U20 hooker Josh Nasser, lock Angus Blyth and back Max Jorgensen.

Schmidt though has also kept faith with several of the men who did duty last weekend, among them his scrumhalf, flyhalf and centres.

Replacement loosehead prop James Slipper will take a step closer to becoming the most capped Wallaby of all time in what will be his 138th Test, leaving him just one short of George Gregan’s record of 139.

His Brumbies teammate Billy Pollard and Zane Nonggorr are the substitute hooker and tighthead respectively.

Seru Uru is in line for a Test debut, should he come off the bench.

‘Continuity and freshness’

“There’s some continuity and freshness in this team after a very physical Test last weekend,” said Schmidt.

“The players have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard again this week. The reality is that we need to be more combative and accurate this Saturday.”

The Boks meanwhile, have also made several changes to their team, after last weekend’s match.

With coach Rassie Erasmus looking to build depth and also give senior players some time off, he has made 10 changes to the starting team, with lock Salmaan Moerat set to captain the side.

Three players will play their second matches for the Boks, namely prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels, lock Ruan Nortje and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.

Rising flyhalf star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has retained his place in the starting team, but Erasmus has included Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard on his replacements bench.

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Bench: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen