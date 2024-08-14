Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel: Outside centre rivals now Bok midfield partners

The seasoned Bok midfielders previously competed for the No 13 jersey ... now they'll partner up as the centre combination against Australia.

Lukhanyo Am will play inside centre for the Boks against Australia this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

They’ve been rivals for the Springbok No 13 jersey for a number of years, but on Saturday Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel will be team-mates, and centre partners, when the world champions take on the Wallabies in their second Rugby Championship match of the season in Perth (11.55am).

It wasn’t that long ago that Am was the first choice Bok outside centre, with Kriel filling a spot on the bench or playing a back-up role, but in recent times it has been Kriel wearing the No 13 jersey and Am fulfilling the back-up duties.

All the while Damian de Allende has played inside centre. He, however, is sitting out this week, having played a number of games in a row, according to coach Rassie Erasmus.

New midfield partnership

So on Saturday a new-look Bok team, which shows 10 changes from the side that did duty against the Australians in Brisbane last Saturday, will see Am at 12 and Kriel at 13 — midfield partners for the first time.

Am said Wednesday he was happy to be over the injury problems which plagued him last year, which resulted in Kriel taking over at outside centre.

“Injuries are part of the game, but I’ve been unfortunate at crucial times,” said Am, who also missed out on World Cup selection because of an injury, before getting a late call up, and winning a second World Cup medal.

“The injuries put me in a very awkward position at the Boks and Sharks, but I’m happy to be fit and able to play again, and really looking forward to this Test.”

Jesse Kriel will continue to play in the Bok No 13 jersey. Picture: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images

Am added he was excited about playing next to Kriel this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside a world class player like Jesse … who’s an amazing, experienced player. I think the fact I understand playing 13 means we’ll complement each other. We’ve trained a lot together in camp (over the years).”

Adapting to new role

Erasmus said earlier this week he had no qualms about picking Am at 12, after the Sharks man’s solid showing against Portugal, when he had to man the midfield on his own after Andre Esterhuizen was red carded early in the game, and the fact he played inside centre early in his career.

Am himself said there was not much difference playing 12 and 13. “It’s a little different from the set pieces, where you sometimes have to create momentum, and then you also have to create space for the outside backs,” he said.

“But, in general play, the roles are pretty similar.”

Having beaten the Wallabies 33-7 last weekend, Am said the Boks were in a good space at the moment.

We are in a good place as a squad, with new coaching staff boosting the group and always trying to improve. There is good depth and quality and that always helps, so it’s a good place to be.”