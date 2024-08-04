Roos’ Bok season over due to shoulder injury

“The specialist says if I don’t have surgery now, it’s only going to get worse.”

Evan Roos is set to undergo a shoulder surgery which will keep sidelined for the rest of the year. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images.

Evan Roos has played his last game of the season as the Springbok No 8 decided to go under the knife to sort out a long-term shoulder injury.

Roos started in the final Test of the July internationals against Portugal, but was left out of the 33-player Rugby Championship squad that travelled to Australia for the opening fixtures against the Wallabies in Brisbane and Perth.

Rassie Erasmus said this week that Roos was left out because the Springboks know what they get from him and want to test Elrigh Louw’s capability at No 8.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Roos has taken the opportunity to consult with a specialist about a shoulder issue that he has been playing with for over a year.

The decision has been made for the 24-year-old to undergo surgery next week and the recovery process is set to keep him sidelined for between four and six months.

“The specialist says if I don’t have surgery now, it’s only going to get worse,” Roos told Rapport. “It’s already a difficult operation with some of the cartilage in the shoulder gone.

“It’s sad, especially because there was maybe a chance to play for the Boks again. However, I can’t give them a hundred percent with the injured shoulder.”

Roos will be out for at least the rest of the year, missing the Rugby Championship, November tour and a chunk of the DHL Stormers’ Vodacom URC and Champions Cup campaigns.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.