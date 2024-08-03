Jan-Hendrik Wessels: Springbok rugby’s surprise package of 2024

The 23-year-old rookie is now on tour with the Boks in Australia.

If Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been the find of the international season, then Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been the surprise selection.

Not too many rugby watchers would have predicted that Wessels would be part of the Springbok set-up this season, especially after not even securing a place in the Bulls’ first-choice 23.

The former Grey College prodigy has at times over the last year not even made the Bulls’ second team, but just a few weeks ago was called into the Boks’ squad for the first time and he then made his debut against Portugal in Bloemfontein two Saturdays ago.

Obviously, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has had his eye on the 23-year-old for some time, as had Bulls coach Jake White, but the problem for Wessels, and his coaches, is that he and they probably still don’t know where best to use the big man.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels addressed the media in the days before his Bok debut against Portugal. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Versatility

Wessels started at prop for the Boks, where he’s also run out for the Bulls, but he is equally comfortable at hooker, while in his formative years he played lock. He’s 1.93 m tall and tips the scales at 120kg.

Right now though it appears Wessels’ future is at prop.

His schoolboy coach, Wessel du Plessis, recently told SuperSport how it came to be that Wessels ended up in the front row.

“As a youngster he played lock, but then at u16 level we realised he wasn’t going to be 2m tall, and we moved him to prop,” said Du Plessis.

“We felt he’d have a career as a prop … and then in his grade 11 and 12 years he worked closely with (former Grey pupil and Bok prop) Wian du Preez and also with (current Bok scrum coach) Daan Human, who came in and helped with the scrums.

“Then, when I moved to the Bulls and Jan-Hendrik joined after school, he changed to hooker, so, to be versatile like that I think he’ll have a big career.”

2019 Throwback! 🔙⏳🏉



In 2019, Grey College had two talented players: Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Andre-Hugo Venter. 🔥



Today, they make their Springbok debut against Portugal, just a few kilometres from where they once played. 👏#TheSportYouCareAboutMost pic.twitter.com/9jun5JZzZi — SuperSport Schools (@ss_schools) July 20, 2024

Bok tour of Australia

Erasmus explained before the Boks’ trip to Australia this last week, for the Rugby Championship Tests against the Wallabies, that Wessels was in the squad mainly because Steven Kitshoff is currently still on his way back to peak fitness.

Wessels, who’s been part of all the SA Rugby junior structures, said he was just thrilled to be now part of the Bok set-up.

“It was a surprise and dream come true when I was first selected for the squad, but to get the opportunity to play against Portugal, and now to tour with the team to Australia has made me even hungrier to be part of this special environment,” Wessels told the SA Rugby website.

“The fact that this will be my first overseas tour with the Boks will make this moment even more memorable for me and my only objective will be to go out there and give my best for the team if I’m selected to play.”

Wessels is unlikely to get a game in Australia in the next two Tests, with Erasmus set to continue with Ox Nche as his loosehead starter with Gerhard Steenekamp as his likely back-up, while Thomas du Toit can also play both sides of the front row. Frans Malherbe and Vincent Koch are the specialist tightheads on tour.

But, one suspects the rugby world will see a lot more of Wessels in the years to come … this is surely just the beginning for the versatile front-row man.

The 33-man Bok squad meanwhile arrived in Brisbane on Thursday where they will be based this coming week ahead of the Test against the Wallabies next Saturday. The teams will clash again the following Saturday, in Perth, before the Boks return home for back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks.

The world champions complete their Rugby Championship programme in September with an away and a home match against Argentina.