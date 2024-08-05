Bok team to face Wallabies: Rassie’s big selection decisions

The world champions kick off their Rugby Championship campaign with a Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Could Ben-Jason Dixon be a surprise pick for the Boks’ Test against the Wallabies? Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Who will start at No 5 lock? Who will wear the No 8 jersey? And, who will be the flyhalf?

These are just three of the questions rugby fans are waiting to get answers for ahead of the Springboks’ first Test in this year’s Rugby Championship, against Australia in Brisbane, this Saturday (kick off at 6.45am).

Also, who will coach Rassie Erasmus pick at scrumhalf and fullback, and could there be a change in the front row?

Bulls’ Nortje straight in?

These are the many questions that will be answered by Erasmus on Tuesday when he names his matchday-23 for the Rugby Championship opener.

With Franco Mostert injured, there is a vacancy in the second row.

Could the Bulls’ Ruan Nortje slot right in, even though he hasn’t been part of the Bok squad this season, or will Erasmus opt for RG Snyman, or possibly even Pieter-Steph du Toit – the position in which the now powerful blindside flanker first made his international debut?

Kwagga Smith played No 8 against Ireland. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

If Du Toit were to be the choice at lock then rookie Ben-Jason Dixon could slot in at No 7 flank, but there is also the possibility of the Stormers man playing eighthman, with Kwagga Smith, who started both Tests against Ireland in the No 8 jersey, moving back to the bench.

Elrigh Louw is also a strong contender for the role at the back of the scrum, especially after his showing against Portugal and the fact Erasmus has stated he wants to see the Bulls man perform against stronger opposition.

Halfback pairing

Right now it’s anyone’s guess who’ll slot in at flyhalf. The steady Handre Pollard is probably the favourite, but then Manie Libbok’s attacking game cannot be overlooked, while young Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is also an option. He could, however, also slot in at fullback, with Willie le Roux covering on the bench, or Le Roux could be the starter with Feinberg-Mngomezulu fulfilling the cover role on the bench.

There’s also no Faf de Klerk on tour so who’ll Erasmus turn to – Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach or rookie Morne van den Berg?

Also, could Vincent Koch perhaps win a rare start, with Frans Malherbe playing off the bench?

“Playing against the likes of Australia, New Zealand and Argentina (in the Rugby Championship) will definitely be a different challenge to the teams we have faced so far this season, but we enjoy playing against these teams and we are really looking forward to the competition,” said Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

The Bok team for the first Test this coming Saturday will be named on Tuesday.