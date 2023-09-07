Rugby World Cup records: Featuring De Beer and Habana
Check out all these milestones and records from past World Cups and ahead of the 2023 tournament.
Bryan Habana was a big star at the tournament in France in 2007. Picture: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Here is a list of all the Rugby World Cup milestones ahead of the opening match of the 10th edition on Friday which climaxes with the final on October 28:
Wins (3): New Zealand (1987, 2011, 2015) and South Africa (1995, 2007 et 2019)
Matches played (22): Jason Leonard (ENG/1991-2003) and Richie McCaw (NZL/2003-2015)
World Cups appeared in (5): Brian Lima (SAM/1991-2007), Mauro Bergamasco (ITA/1999-2015), Sergio Parisse (ITA/2003-2019)
Points (277): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/1999-2011)
Tries (15): Jonah Lomu (NZL/1995-1999), Bryan Habana (RSA/2007-2015)
Conversions (58): Dan Carter (NZL/2003-2015)
Penalties (58): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/1999-2011)
Drop goals (14): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/1999-2011)
Youngest try scorer: George North (WAL) at 19-years-old and 166 days against Namibia in 2011
Oldest try scorer: Diego Ormaechea (URU) at 40-years-old and 13 days against Spain in 1999
Youngest player: Vasil Lobzhanidze (GEO) at 18-years-old and 340 days against Tonga in 2015
Records in one Rugby World Cup:
Points (126): Grant Fox (NZL/1987)
Tries (8): Jonah Lomu (NZL/1999), Bryan Habana (RSA/2007), Julian Savea (NZL/2015)
Conversions (30): Grant Fox (NZL/1987)
Penalties (31): Gonzalo Quesada (ARG/1999)
Drop goals (8): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/2003)
In one match:
Points scored by one team (145): New Zealand v Japan (145-17) in 1995
Points scored by a player (45): Simon Culhane (NZL) v Japan in 1995
Points gap (142): Australia v Namibia (142-0) in 2003
Tries scored (22): Australia v Namibia in 2003
Tries scored by a player (6): Mark Ellis (NZL) v Japan in 1995
Conversions by one team (20): New Zealand v Japan in 1995
Conversions by one player (20): Simon Culhane (NZL) v Japan in 1995
Penalties by one team (8): Scotland, France (1995), Argentina, Australia (1999)
Penalties converted by one player (8): Gavin Hastings (SCO), Thierry Lacroix (FRA) (1995), Gonzalo Quesada (ARG), Matt Burke (AUS) (1999)
Drop goals by one team (5): South Africa v England (1999)
Drop goals by a player (5): Jannie de Beer (RSA) v England (1999)
