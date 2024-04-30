Springboks on show as RWC Trophy Blitz heads to Kimberley

The players will take the Webb Ellis Cup to the Diamond Pavilion Shopping Centre at 1pm on Friday, where fans can snap a picture.

Springbok stars Duane Vermeulen and Deon Fourie will be showing off the Webb Ellis Cup on the RWC Blitz tour in Kimberley on Friday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Three members of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup squad will accompany the Webb Ellis Cup on the third stop of the RWC Trophy Blitz, which heads to Kimberley on Friday.

Malcolm Marx, Duane Vermeulen and Deon Fourie will take the coveted gold cup to the capital and largest city in the Northern Cape province on Friday, where a hive of rugby activity awaits.

The players will take the Webb Ellis Cup to the Diamond Pavilion Shopping Centre at 1pm on Friday afternoon, where fans will have an opportunity to snap pictures, before they head to Griqua Park Stadium for the top-of-the-table SA Cup clash between the Griquas and the Pumas.

Hive of activity

“Kimberley will be a hive of sporting activity this weekend, with lots of school teams in action as well as the big SA Cup clash between the Griquas and the Pumas,” said SA Rugby President Mark Alexander.

“These two teams met at the same venue in the Currie Cup final of 2022, and we saw back then what a huge following rugby has in the Northern Cape. Griquas is also one of our oldest provinces, so it’s great to have the opportunity to thank the people from that part of the country for their support of the Springboks.

“The first two stops on the Trophy Blitz, in Gqeberha and George, have underlined how passionate South Africans are about the Boks and rugby in general, and we are excited to head north on this third stop of the tour.”

The SA Cup match at Suzuki Stadium kicks off at 2:30pm and the players will appear on the field, holding the Webb Ellis Cup aloft, at half-time.