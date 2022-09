The Springbok management team and SA Rugby have some tough decisions to make regarding the future of Elton Jantjies. While it is not for us, the public, to agree or disagree with what’s transpired (we don’t even know all the facts) or to judge, Jantjies’ employers will be required to make a call, one way or the other. ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies' scandalous affair with Bok team dietician The thing for me is that after investing so much in Jantjies over the last few years, do SA Rugby say ‘thank you, we’re backing someone else’ or do they stand by...

Remember the issue involving All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith, who was caught out in a bathroom incident at an airport a few years ago, required the New Zealand Rugby Union to make some tough choices, which they did, and they have moved on.

The question though needs to be asked, do the Boks persist with Jantjies or do they now turn to someone else, a younger player who’ll be around for the 2027 World Cup and beyond — irrespective of the situation Jantjies finds himself?

Flyhalf depth

Because the reality is the Boks need to grow their flyhalf depth urgently!

Handre Pollard is out injured (and when he wasn’t he wasn’t all that flash anyway), Jantjies is out of the squad, so the only option for the Boks is to play Damian Willemse at 10, which worked well last time out, but is it a long-term solution when he has been backed, and performed so well, at 15?

Heck, Frans Steyn is also not the answer. And let’s be honest, while the Bok bosses seem to like Johan Goosen and will back him once he returns from injury, we, including Jacques Nienaber and Co, don’t actually know how well he’ll perform at Test level again, or for how long he’ll stay healthy and fit.

Personally, I’d like to see SA Rugby and the Bok management show some faith in Jantjies. Everyone makes mistakes, and Jantjies has apparently admitted in a statement he let himself and others and his team down, and this could be a big learning and growing experience for the flyhalf.

Whatever happens, and whatever the truth may be, the fact remains the Boks need to get some younger No 10s into the mix as soon as possible.

‘Frustratingly inconsistent’

Looking ahead to the Test in Buenos Aires, all I can say it’s a massive one for the Boks. They have been frustratingly inconsistent in 2022 but after beating the Wallabies in Sydney last time out and being able to push the same starting XV into the match, they simply have to perform at the expected standard.

It’s going to be a physical and psychological test for every player and the coaching team; a real tough Test in a tough environment.

I’m pleased the same 15 starters from Sydney are starting again, but equally happy Elrigh Louw gets a chance. I just hope he gets a decent amount of time on the field.

Also, I’m interested to see what the plan is with Andre Esterhuizen coming in on the bench. Will he swap with Damian de Allende at 12 or will De Allende shift to 13 — the one position where the Boks don’t have a lot of depth.

If the Boks fire, like we know they can, they can demoralise the Pumas before their trip to South Africa, but we all know how they perform at home. They’ll be fired up and keen to make up for their last outing — a poor showing in going down to the All Blacks. It should be a fascinating contest, enjoy it all.

