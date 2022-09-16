Elton Jantjies refutes allegations about involvement with Bok dietician

Sports Reporter

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who returned to South Africa from Argentina where he was on tour with the Boks, has apparently made a statement refuting allegations levelled against him by Sunday publication, Rapport.

Jantjies and Bok dietician Zeenat Simjee returned home from Buenos Aires last Monday following the publication’s story that the two had spent time together at two guest houses in Mbombela ahead of the Boks’ Test against the All Blacks last month.

Other allegations were levelled against Jantjies, among them that he had not settled his accounts, which he later had, according to later reports.

ALSO READ: Springboks need to win Rugby Championship to prove World Cup credentials

Also, Rapport said Jantjies and another woman, named as Simjee, had disturbed guest house visitors by their behaviour.

Simjee on Friday said she wanted an apology from media publications for naming her in the “damaging, baseless hearsay” allegations.

At the same time Jantjies is also believed to have released a statement according to several publications.

In it he says, among other things, according to sarugbymag.co.za: “The Springboks dietician Zeenat Simjee was never with me at either of the two guesthouses that I stayed at. She is a good friend and nothing more. That her good name is now being dragged through the mud is a shame.

“I do not want to say much about the newspaper article, except that it contains many untruths and half-truths.

“I will now concentrate on getting my life and career back on track and wish to do so privately, so this will be my only statement on this matter.”

Jantjies allegedly also offers an apology and states his regret.

‘Deeply regret my actions’

“I am aware that newspaper articles about my recent behaviour caused a lot of disappointment, distress, and anger to many people, and I apologise unreservedly to everybody I hurt or disappointed, my teammates, the Springbok management team, and SA Rugby. I also want to apologise to the management and squad of my club in Japan, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes,” he is quoted as saying by sarugbymag.co.za.

“I sadly let myself, my family, and the rugby-loving people of this country down, and I deeply regret my actions. I did not do the Springbok jersey proud.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am serious about doing everything in my power to change my behaviour. I want to restore the confidence those closest to me once had in me and win back the trust of the public. I hope that I can rebuild those relationships that got damaged or broken.”

On Sunday the Springbok management said “no team protocols were breached (regarding Jantjies and Simjee), but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.”

The Boks face Argentina in a Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires at 9.10pm Saturday.