SFM to captain Stormers for first time

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will captain the Stormers in their final Champions Cup pool match, against Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

The teams clash in what the Stormers view as a play-off match, in Cape Town at 5.15pm.

The Stormers need a win to be guaranteed progression to the round of 16, though there is a chance they will proceed if they earn a bonus point in defeat, or if Stade Rochelais lose to Harlequins.

With regular captain Salmaan Moerat unavailable due to a family engagement and both Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse ruled out by concussion protocols, Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads the team for the first time.

Stormers up for Leicester

Wandisile Simelane will start at fullback and link up with wings Leolin Zas and Dylan Maart, with Suleiman Hartzenberg in midfield alongside Jonathan Roche, who also makes his return from a hand injury he picked up in the United Rugby Championship win against the Lions late last year.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu partners Stefan Ungerer at halfback as Cobus Reinach continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained against the Bulls. JC Mars, Imad Khan and Luke Burger are the backs on the replacements bench.

The loose trio of Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon and Paul de Villiers is reunited, with Ruben van Heerden starting alongside JD Schickerling in the second row and Connor Evans and Marcel Theunissen set to make an impact in the second half.

The starting front row sees hooker André-Hugo Venter start with fellow Springboks Neethling Fouché and Ntuthuko Mchunu either side of him, while JJ Kotzé makes his return from injury on a replacements bench that also features props Vernon Matongo and Zachary Porthen.

“The goal for us is simple – we must beat a good Leicester Tigers team to continue our journey in this competition,” said Stormers director of rugby John Dobson.

“While we have been disrupted in some key positions, we have every faith that the players selected will rise to the occasion.

“We are back at home and determined to deliver a top performance in front of our fans. There is all to play for, not least of all the jersey that we wear and the people that we represent each week,” he said.

Stormers starting XV: 15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Dylan Maart, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Jonathan Roche, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (captain), 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Replacements: 16 JJ Kotzé, 17 Vernon Matongo, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Imad Khan, 22 Luke Burger, 23 JC Mars.