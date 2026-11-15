Scotland edge Australia as Wallabies suffer fourth straight defeat

It was an unusually low-scoring game in Edinburgh.

Scotland survived a late rally to beat Australia 15-12 in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday as the Wallabies suffered a fourth successive defeat.

The Dark Blues led 12-5 at half-time thanks to two tries from Matt Fagerson and Australia-born Jack Dempsey to one from Wallaby wing Harry Potter.

Neither side managed another point until flyhalf Finn Russell’s penalty six minutes from time put Scotland 10 points ahead.

But Max Jorgensen’s 79th-minute try, converted by Ben Donaldson, gave the Wallabies hope of an improbable win before the recalled Scotland duo of Darcy Graham and Blair Kinghorn frustrated a last-ditch Australia attack.

Victory saw Scotland leapfrog Wales into fourth place in the Northern Hemisphere table.

Both teams arrived at Murrayfield with concerns over their defence.

Scotland lost 43-21 at home to New Zealand in their November opener last week, while the Wallabies went down 45-22 to England at Twickenham – the third match in a row where Australia had given up at least 40 points.

Scotland suffered a setback shortly before kick-off when captain Sione Tuipulotu pulled out because of a knee injury, with Tom Jordan taking the Australia-born centre’s place in midfield.

Nevertheless, it took Scotland just eight minutes to open the scoring.

From a close-range scrum, the ball was worked to the onrushing Jordan and he found Ben White, with the scrum-half’s pass releasing unguarded flanker Fagerson, who dived over out wide for his sixth Test try.

Finn Russell’s conversion hit the post and just three minutes later Australia were level.

Scotland’s defence was split apart as a delayed pass from recalled fly-half Carter Gordon and a missed tackle from Russell allowed Potter to slide over at a rainswept Murrayfield for a try Ryan Lonergan could not convert.

Scotland thought they had a second try when Kyle Steyn volleyed a bouncing ball forward from a grubber kick, with Darcy Graham touching down. But the score was disallowed on review after Steyn was ruled to have been in touch.

But their second try did arrive in the 27th minute when back-row forward Dempsey – who won 14 caps for the Wallabies before changing allegiance in 2022 – barged over with Russell adding the extras.

Australia then also had a try disallowed on review, with Billy Pollard’s score from a driving maul ruled out for obstruction to leave Scotland 12-5 ahead at the break.

Pollard was yellow carded in the 46th minute for a head-on-head collision with Kinghorn but the Scots were unable to make the extra man count in a scrappy contest.

It was not until the 74th minute that Russell’s penalty put Scotland two scores in front.

The Wallabies mounted a frantic rally which ended with Jorgensen speeding in for a try to give the hosts a scare before Scotland celebrated their fifth win in six Tests against Australia.