Springboks get second chance, but it’s all on the line against Ireland

The Boks are one point behind New Zealand, and need to either beat Ireland or secure a losing bonus point if the All Blacks take nothing from England.

The Springboks may have slipped to second place on the Southern Hemisphere table after losing to France, but New Zealand’s shock result against Wales has kept the margin small ahead of the last round of matches before the Nations Championship Finals Weekend.

Previously tied on points, the Springboks only earned one losing bonus point from their 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, while the All Blacks earned two from their 35-28 loss to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

That means New Zealand lead the table on 22 points, with South Africa one point behind as the only other team in contention for top place.

The Boks will need to beat Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, or else secure a losing bonus point should New Zealand take nothing from England in London earlier in the day.

South Africa lose to France

The Springboks did well to claw back from 21-7 down against France at half-time in their round five match last Friday, but head coach Rassie Erasmus rued poor discipline as the hosts scored two of their three tries while Lood de Jager was off for a yellow card for a high tackle on Maxime Lucu.

Also, Jasper Wiese’s dangerous cleanout on Kalvin Gourgues earned him a 20-minute red card early in the second half.

While that stole some of the Springboks’ momentum, France were also a player down for a while, and the Boks still held scrum dominance despite centre Damian de Allende packing down at flank in the set-piece.

The Springboks conceded 11 penalties and squandered many opportunities. France, meanwhile, took theirs.

When referee Andrea Piardi finally stopped rewarding the Boks’ scrum dominance in the final quarter, Erasmus said it was a natural decision to make in front of a passionate French crowd, and the Springboks should have gone for a lineout or penalty kick instead of consecutive scrums.

Springboks play themselves into a hole

French coach Fabien Galthié’s decision to name captain Antoine Dupont at No 10 also didn’t take shape, as he almost immediately switched with Lucu and took on the scrumhalf role again.

Still, Erasmus said the pairing “strengthened the team in a way”.

“They kept ball in hand. Dupont was good, Lucu was good. The whole backline was good,” Erasmus said.

“The loose forwards were good. I thought we tackled with guts and we kept them out, and our [disallowed] try was marginal.”

He lamented that one of France’s tries came after a pass bounced favourably off a player’s head, opening the Springbok defence.

The coach said his side were hesitant on attack.

“Of all of the things that went wrong, we sort of played ourselves into a hole. It wasn’t like they forced us into playing that way, it was like we uncharacteristically were tentative.

“When something like that happens, it’s most probably the coaching staff… I don’t think there’s much more to blame than ourselves.”