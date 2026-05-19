‘Outstanding contribution’: Rassie Erasmus receives National Order

The Presidency said the Springbok coach advanced social cohesion and raised the nation's esteem after the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, who was honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold by the Presidency on Tuesday.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport.

Under Erasmus, the Springboks won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. They also won the 2021 British & Irish Lions series, as well as the 2019, 2024 and 2025 Rugby Championships. The 2024 and 2025 titles marked their first back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received the same honour in 2023.

‘United South African communities’

According to the Presidency, Erasmus was nominated to receive the Order for his “inspirational leadership in national and international rugby that has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup championships”.

“Victory on the field of play has advanced social cohesion among South Africans and raised the nation’s esteem in the international community,” said the Presidency.

Alexander said, “On behalf of SA Rugby, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rassie Erasmus on the announcement of his receiving the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold. This prestigious honour is a fitting recognition of his outstanding contribution to rugby and to the promotion of social cohesion in our country.

“Rassie’s achievements have united South Africans across communities, instilling pride and inspiring a spirit of togetherness through the game we love. His leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on the sport and on our nation.

“We are honoured to celebrate this milestone with him. Rassie Erasmus is a true son of the South African soil, and this accolade reflects the immense impact he has had both on and off the field.”