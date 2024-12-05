Blitzboks coach names squad for Cape Town Sevens

The SA Sevens team will be hoping to go further than their sixth-place finish in Dubai last weekend.

Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman has picked two-time World Series winner and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Mfundo Ndhlovu, and the uncapped Zander Reynders in his 13-man squad for the home World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town this weekend.

The Blitzboks go into their home tournament on the back of finishing sixth in the season-opening event in Dubai last weekend. Ryan Oosthuizen and Christie Grobbelaar picked up injuries last weekend and were not considered for the Cape Town tournament, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Ndhlovu last played for the Blitzboks in London at the end of the 2023 season and his 18th appearance in green and gold will also be his first in Cape Town, while Pretoria born and raised Reynders, a graduate in Computer Engineering from the University of Pretoria, will become the first rugby international produced by Midstream College. Impi Visser and Zain Davids will again co-captain the side.

New players in Blitzboks squad

The Blitzboks will be aiming to win the SA event for the first time since 2015, when coach Snyman was still playing for the side.

“Mfundo came really close to selection for Dubai, so he was always in contention for Cape Town, while Zander impressed from the very first day since joining us after completing his exams in early November,” said Snyman on Thursday.

“It is tough to lose two stalwarts like Ryan and Christie, who would have dearly loved to play in front of their home base, but this creates a great opportunity for the two new players.”

The 23-year-old Reynders was part of the Springbok Sevens ‘A’-side that won the International Invitational tournament last weekend in Dubai, where Ndhlovu was captain.

“Zander has been on our radar for a while now and played for us in a pre-season tournament in Middelburg in September,” said Snyman.

“He joined us as soon as he had finished his final exams in November. He roomed with Impi this week, which was great as he could learn a lot and as fellow engineers, I am sure they not only talked about rugby all the time, which is good.”

Snyman said he was pleased with Ndhlovu’s form as well: “Mfundo settled down nicely in recent months, also completing his degree and training really well.

“His career has been hampered by injuries and to see him fit and ready is a great thing for me as coach. Both players will bring it this weekend, I am sure of that.”

The Blitzboks are in Pool C with Argentina and Ireland.

Springbok Sevens squad for Cape Town:

Impi Visser (co-capt), Zain Davids (co-capt), Ricardo Duarttee, Shaun Williams, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Quewin Nortje, Donavan Don, David Brits, Zander Reynders, Tristan Leyds