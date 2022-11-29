Sean Everitt steps down as Sharks coach: ‘This is a sad development’

Sports Reporter

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has stepped down from his job following his team’s 35-0 defeat to Cardiff Rugby in the United Rugby Championship at the weekend.

Everitt said he would leave his position “with no regrets” but he called it a sad development.

‘No regrets’

“This is a sad development for me and sometimes the results don’t always match the tireless effort that has been put in,” said Everitt.

“I have been a part of this union for close on 15 years and I’ve always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.

“I would like to thank the Sharks for the great memories and the wonderful opportunities that has been given to me at the helm of this fantastic team. I wish the Sharks every success, as the season progresses.”

ALSO READ: Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee apologises for Sharks’ 35-0 hiding by Cardiff

Everitt, who took over from Robert du Preez in 2020, just before the Covid pandemic hit the world, will leave with immediate effect.

Former Blitzboks coach and Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell will take charge of the team.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee thanked Everitt for his contribution at the Durban-based side.

‘In best interests of team’

“We thank Sean for his invaluable contribution to the Sharks over the past few years, especially navigating through a challenging Covid-19 period. He will always remain a part of the Sharks family. I would like to take this opportunity to wish him and his family the very best moving forward.

“This decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward.

Neil Powell will oversee the remainder of the United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray in the Heineken Champions Cup, which kicks off on the 10 December. Neil will be ably supported by the rest of our current senior coaching structure, which remains unchanged.”

Everitt previously worked with the Sharks’ U-19s and was also assistant Currie Cup coach from 2008 onwards. He later joined the Super Rugby staff.