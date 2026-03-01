Bulls hail X-factor backline as Sharks aim to win every remaining game

All seven Bulls tries against the Sharks were scored by backline players, most of them following flashy build-ups.

The Bulls praised their defence and backline X-factor after the bonus-point 41-12 win over the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday, which saw the Durban union fail to defend their URC SA Shield title from last year.

The Sharks again failed to break into the United Rugby Championship play-off spots, following the previous week’s defeat to the Lions.

Losing both matches compounded the hurt as the Lions leapfrogged the Sharks on the Shield table to win it for the first time.

Bulls score at will

The Bulls’ backline found scoring easy against the Sharks, with the first four tries coming from a kick-and-chase (Canan Moodie), cross-kick (Handré Pollard to Sebastian de Klerk), line-break (Harold Vorster off-load to Embrose Papier) and another kick-and-chase (De Klerk for Papier).

They entered the break 22-0 up. The Sharks pulled two tries back, but the Bulls’ defence held firm, and two more tries by Vorster and one from Paul de Wet sealed the win.

“We explored the space really nicely, with David Kriel and Pollard at the back,” player-of-the-match Papier said of the nature of the tries.

“I think it worked well. The connection and support play as well. Our backs really stepped up tonight. I think there are a few guys who could have stood in my position tonight so I am honoured to stand here.”

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee commended Pollard for managing the game well at flyhalf, while the Pretoria union also adapted to the Sharks’ game plan.

“I think we managed the aerial battle quite well and a few guys making special plays helped with the points,” Coetzee said.

“That’s when your X-factor players stand up. They managed to create something out of nothing.”

He added the team showed character to defend when the Sharks found momentum during periods of play.

Sharks want six out of six now

Sharks captain André Esterhuizen said his side started well but soft tries arrested momentum. The first Bulls try, scored by Moodie, saw two Sharks players falling over each other when trying to ground his kick-and-chase.

Esterhuizen described the result as disappointing as they lost out on the SA Shield.

“We don’t have any space for losing any more. It’s so tight and these last two matches were vital for us,” he said.

“Six games left and it almost feels like we’ll have to win all six to stand a chance at play-offs. The middle part of the log is so tight.”