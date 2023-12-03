Lood given the green light to return

“I will have to build up my fitness again after not being allowed to do anything for more than three months,.”

Lood de Jager has been given the all clear to return to action. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Lood de Jager has confirmed that he has been given the all-clear to resume playing after a heart condition kept him out of the World Cup.

De Jager was a shock omission from South Africa’s squad for the World Cup, after a “chest issue” forced him to miss the first of three warm-ups against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

It was later revealed that the lock was diagnosed with pericarditis a day before the squad was announced, which has kept him sidelined ever since.

However, in an interview with Sunday newspaper Rapport, De Jager said that he recently got the thumbs up from the heart specialist to start playing rugby again.

“I can play again,” De Jager told Rapport.

“I will have to build up my fitness again after not being allowed to do anything for more than three months,” he added. “I’m pretty unfit.”

The 30-year-old Springbok has already linked up with his Japanese club Wild Knights and has been pictured in training.

De Jager is not expected to be back in action before the end of January.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.