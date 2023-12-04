Mac G bestowed Entertainer of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Awards

After the year he’s had, broadcaster Mac G was named Entertainer of the Year by GQ Magazine. Picture: macgunleashed/Instagram

Mac G was named Entertainer of the Year at this year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards after the podcaster’s successful 2023. Inkabe Zezwe duo Sjava and Big Zulu were some of the night’s biggest winners.

The GQ Men of The Year Awards were being hosted for a fifth year, hosted at Langhams, Fourways in Johannesburg on Saturday. The awards pay homage to trailblazers within South Africa, who are shaping the cultural landscape and pushing boundaries in their respective fields.

If there’s anyone in the podcast space who pushes boundaries, it has to be Mac G. Real name Macgyver Mukwevho, Mac G was recognised as the Entertainer of the Year after the 2023 he’s had.

“Throughout this year we have witnessed a remarkable sequence of culturally defining events and encountered a multitude of remarkable individuals who have not only inspired, but excelled, within their industries,” says Molife Kumona, Editor-in-Chief GQ South Africa.

A good 2023

The host and founder of Africa’s biggest podcast, Podcast and Chill celebrated the milestone of 1 million subscribers on his podcast at SunBet Arena in Tshwane, in August in a sold-out affair. It was at that event that Mac G proposed to long-time partner, Naledi Monamodi for a third time.

“I knew she wouldn’t say no in front of 10 000 people. There’s no ways; it was strategic,” quipped Mac G in an interview.

In October Mac G was the Master of Ceremonies in the US, at the Black Coffee Foundation Charity Gala in New York, around the same time Black Coffee’s performance at Madison Square Garden New York.

While there, he rubbed shoulders with US broadcaster Charlamagne tha God and comedian Andrew Schulz who is Charlamagne’s co-host on the podcast, Brilliant Idiots.

“He wants to work with us; I’ve got a meeting with him on Monday,” said Mac G last month after returning to Mzansi, about having a sit-down with Charlamagne tha God. The US broadcaster and podcaster is an admirer of Mac G and the work he has done through the podcast.

Notable winners

After gracing the latest cover of GQ Magazine, the duo was awarded the Musician of The Year award for the work they’ve done, as a duo despite their respective outputs as individuals. Uncle Waffles was named Woman of the Year.

Shaka iLembe director Angus Gibson was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award for the work he’s done through production house, Bomb Productions.

“As a leading figure in the realm of documentary and television filmmaking, Angus Gibson is recognised as one of the country’s foremost creators in these genres,” averred a GQ.

The Springboks were unsurprisingly named Team of The Year, Thami ‘Thami Dish’ Kotlolo was given the Editor’s Special Tribute for his advocacy for LGBTQI+ Rights and Human Rights. Thambi is the co-founder of The Feather Awards.

Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe, the pair that makes up Mafikizolo accepted the Industry Icons of the Year award.

