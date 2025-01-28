Bulls boss White rewards Sergeal Petersen’s passion

Sergeal Petersen started for the Bulls against the Lions de4spite Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux being fit and available

Bulls wing Sergeal Petersen (behind) wins possession in the offensive move that culminated in a try by his teammate David Kriel against the Lions. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Sergeal Petersen’s positive attitude has ensured plenty of game time recently for the Bulls, as he featured in the Champions Cup against Stade Francais recently and then retained his place in the team for last weekend’s URC derby against the Lions, despite the return and availability of two World Cup winning Springboks.

The not-so-young utility back has had a career hampered by injury and missed chances when he was fit but in poor form.

It would have been easy for Bulls boss Jake White to have rising Springbok star Canan Moodie play on the wing and veteran Willie le Roux at fullback first to ensure some points were on the board against their Gauteng rivals at Ellis Park last Saturday, before risking the 30-year-old’s presence after having so little game time.

But Petersen rewarded White for his faith in him, running and tackling well on the sideline for 70 minutes. He also beat a defender chasing and collecting a kick, offloading to David Kriel for the Bulls’ first try.

Moodie replaced Petersen when he went to the blood bin in the 29th minute, but Petersen returned 10 minutes later and played the whole of the second half, continuing to gain metres and keeping the Lions quiet on the wing.

In the end, the Bulls won the Jukskei derby 35–22 to move up the United Rugby Championship table.

Petersen rewarded for his attitude

During the week, Petersen told the media with a content smile that despite not playing in six months he was happy to keep doing his best in training and encourage other players.

He said whether he plays or not, he felt compelled to be positive, putting smiles on the faces of his teammates, and helping everyone elevate their work rate.

White said it was because of this attitude that he rewarded Petersen.

“As a coach, I know that sometimes you need to back players,” White said.

“It means more to them as well. They don’t want to have the feeling that when a Springbok returns they just walk back into the team.”

He was referring to Le Roux returning from injury this week and Moodie earlier in the month.

‘It sends a message to the team as well’

“Just because someone comes back from injury doesn’t mean you just put him back – it doesn’t mean it won’t happen, because obviously you need to do what the team needs, what the situation needs, but sometimes you need to reward players who have put smiles on peoples’ faces, have come back to their best.”

White said Petersen knew what it was like to not be in the team for a long time. The hunger he brought from this would only benefit the squad when he played.

“That’s exactly why you reward players. For being positive, for putting smiles on players’ faces, working hard at training sessions.

“That is basically why we put him (Petersen) in. It sends the right message not only to him but to the rest of the group as well.”