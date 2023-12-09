Sharks face Pau in Challenge Cup: ‘We want to go deep in this competition’

"Most teams would challenge themselves to be in the Champions Cup but this comp still means a lot."

The Sharks during a training session at Kings Park Stadium ahead of their Challenge Cup match with Pau. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Given their star power and aspirations of being a club rugby powerhouse, the Sharks would have wanted to play in the Champions Cup, Europe’s premier rugby competition, but that’s not the case this season.

They will have to be content with playing in the “second–tier” Challenge Cup, which kicks off this weekend.

The Durban outfit are in Pool 1 alongside fellow South African side the Cheetahs, the Dragons and Zebre from the United Rugby Championship and Top 14 teams Oyonnax and Pau.

Looking at their group, it does seem like the Sharks are a big fish in a small pond.

‘Challenge Cup means a lot’

Nonetheless, the Sharks are respecting the Challenge Cup and have every intention of being there when it reaches the business end.

“It’s a great comp for us to try and go deep into the competition, we saw the energy last year when Toulon won it,” said Sharks assistant coach Dave Williams when speaking to the media on Friday.

“Obviously most teams would challenge themselves to be in the top tier of European competition (the Champions Cup) but this comp still means a lot to the organisation and the players involved,” he said.

The Sharks will start their Challenge Cup campaign on Saturday when they take on French side Pau at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium (5.15 pm).

Although they are favourites to win the match, it won’t be a walk in the park for the Sharks as Pau have had a good start in their domestic league winning six out of their nine games.

Strong Pau side

Speaking on what they expect Pau to bring to the battle on Saturday, Williams said they have a solid base in defence and excite in attack.

“Reviewing Pau, they have an English-based format to their game. They are a very disciplined team at the back end of the field. When the game breaks up they have the ability to excite,” said the Sharks attack coach.

“We looked at them like we look at every opposition in terms of what they’ll bring to the game, and where the points of pressure could be.

“Congrats to Pau for what they have achieved early in the season with not having as many internationals, they have been helped by strong overseas recruitment. They’re a real strong team in all areas of the game but we have found areas we think we can target and build some pressure,” he said.