Sharks look to fix parts of game against Benetton

'I feel we need to play well in a couple of areas that I wasn’t happy with against Clermont,' said coach John Plumtree.

Sharks coach John Plumtree wants his team to use their United Rugby Championship matches to prepare for their Challenge Cup final. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Sharks coach John Plumtree is looking to fine-tune certain aspects of their game when they take on Italian side Benetton in the United Rugby Championship at King’s Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm).

With the Sharks having one eye on the Challenge Cup final encounter with English Premiership side Gloucester at the end of the month, their URC games with Benetton this weekend and next weekend’s clash with Cardiff then serve as preparatory games.

Plumtree has put out his best team available, with seven of their Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks set to play the Benetton match.

‘Work on things before final’

The Sharks mentor said he wants the players to work on things they fell short of during their dramatic Challenge Cup semi-final win against Clermont last weekend.

“It’s more around us fixing parts of our game that we know are going to be crucial in the final (against Gloucester in the Challenge Cup),” Plumtree said when elaborating on his selection.

“I feel we need to play well in a couple of areas that I wasn’t happy with against Clermont. I think it certainly wasn’t a perfect game from our side.

“We were disappointed with our set-piece, it didn’t function as well as we would want it to. So we had a good two days working on some of those areas that let us down. I want to fix that up and also Benetton are a really good side,” he said.

Sharks in for good workout

Plumtree said Benetton, who are in eighth place with 44 points on the URC points table, will give them a good test in Durban.

“Benetton are going to be real quality opposition for us,” Plumtree said.

“Their set-pieces have been functioning really well. They don’t kick out much, so we’ll get a lot of opportunity to counter attack or to rebuild from the kicking contest.

“Our defence is going to get a good workout because they play with a lot of flair; there are a lot of Italian internationals in there.”

Even though the Sharks are out of the running for the URC playoffs, they are aiming to finish well and maintain the good form they are in.

“It’s important we maintain some momentum,” said Plumtree.

“We have won six out of the last seven games, so we are starting to build nicely towards the back end of the season.”