Sharks injury update: Etzebeth and Mbonambi should return for Toulouse, Esterhuizen out 4-6 weeks

Sharks stars Aphelele Fassi and Emile van Heerden are also due to see specialists soon for their respective anckle and knee injuries.

Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth is tipped to be fit before the Sharks vs Toulouse game on 11 January. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Several experienced Sharks rugby players should be injury-free and ready to play in time for the Champions Cup match against French side Toulouse on 11 January.

Among them are Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi.

Aphelele Fassi is due to see a specialist so his situation is unclear, but André Esterhuizen will be out for four to six weeks for his knee injury.

Head coach John Plumtree revealed this on Tuesday, days after the Sharks’ return leg derby against the Stormers that saw a host of players either suffer late injuries or walk off the field to join his long list of injured players on the weekend.

On the back of that game, Plumtree conceded that the national team could even suffer if a solution isn’t found to the injuries caused by the 12-month schedule South African clubs are currently playing.

He said older Springboks could be hit the hardest and South Africa’s World Cup hopes could even be affected down the line.

The long list of injured Sharks players

Bongi Mbonambi: He will have an X-ray taken later in the week to ensure his hand has healed properly and is functional. “We are confident that he should be okay for the clash against Toulouse,” the Sharks head coach said.

Vincent Tshituka: Plumtree said he is receiving more treatment this week and a fitness test will be done on Friday to see where he is at in terms of his injury.

James Venter: The flanker will do a fitness test later in the week to determine where he is at in terms of his recovery.

Lukhanyo Am: A functional test and X-ray will be done to determine if his injury has healed significantly.

Eben Etzebeth: The lock has one more test to do for concussion symptoms. He should be available for Toulouse, Plumtree said.

Aphelele Fassi: Scans have been done. He will see an orthopaedic specialist in Durban for his ankle, which is the main concern. The timeline for his injury layoff has not been established as yet.

Emile van Heerden: Plumtree said the lock has had his knee scanned. He will see a specialist when he is back in Durban and the coach is not sure on the timelines of his injury at this stage.

Andre Esterhuizen: The centre has had a scan on his knee. “We are hoping he won’t need an operation. It looks like he will be out for four and weeks. However, he will see a specialist for a further update on his injury.”