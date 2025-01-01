Jurenzo Julius shaping up to be a star at the Sharks

After excelling at the national U20 side, Jurenzo Julius is proving he has potential in every club match he plays for the Sharks.

Jurenzo Julius scores a try for the Sharks against Dragons RFC in the URC. Picture: Gareth Everett/Gallo Images

Nimble-footed yet strong, rising Sharks star Jurenzo Julius is turning heads this season.

Whether starting the game or playing from the bench, the 20-year-old speedster has impressed whenever he has had ball in hand. He carries effectively and possesses a dedication and energy to his game that has earned praise from head coach John Plumtree.

Jurenzo Julius learning from the best

Julius shone for the national U20 side for two years before stepping onto the big stage at the Sharks. Now coming in for the likes Lukhanyo Am when he is injured, the centre has been good in his running and passing.

Julius has started four of his six games for the Sharks this season and already has a try to his name.

This try in fact proved decisive for the Sharks when they travelled to Welsh side Dragons RFC and secured a win in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in October (final score 33–30).

Julius replaced Am again in the Sharks’ 24–20 defeat to the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium this last weekend.

Whenever he had ball in hand metres were made and it looked like something would happen.

So after the game, while Plumtree bemoaned an injury dilemma besetting his side, he found a silver lining in young players such as Julius who stepped up for the occasion.

Seven tries in 13 matches at U20 level

“I thought he had some really nice touches,” Plumtree said of his centre.

“There are still some parts of his game that he needs to improve on and that’s just through game awareness and understanding. That stuff will get better with more opportunities like this on the big stage and learning from other players.”

Julius played 13 matches for the SA U20 side between 2022 and the 2023/24 season. In these, he scored seven tries – more than one try every two games.

“He’ll just get better and better as long as he’s got a willingness to learn and be better,” Plumtree added.

He said coming out of eighth-grade rugby into franchise rugby, particularly the URC, was a big step but Julius was learning quickly.

Plumtree said Julius could learn a lot from Am and other senior players and Springboks at the Sharks.

The Sharks next host French side Toulouse in the Champions Cup on 11 January.