Sharks lock Van Heerden enjoying calling lineouts in URC’s second-best unit

Emile van Heerden said he does not feel pressure in calling lineouts for the Sharks, who have the most steals in the competition.

The set-piece has been pivotal to the Sharks’ strategy this season, with the team topping the United Rugby Championship scrum statistics and ranking second in lineouts.

Lock Emile van Heerden, who calls the side’s lineouts, said it all came together in their 45-0 thrashing of Munster last weekend. They won 13 of their 14 lineouts, and stole three.

The set-piece will again be important in Friday night’s home match against Cardiff (kick-off 7pm), who Van Heerden said would want to bounce back from their poor 40-7 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus.

Sharks seek consistency

“I think Cardiff is a quality team,” he said. “You can see that from where they are on the log [fifth].

“They had a tough game against the Bulls at Loftus. We are definitely expecting them to gear up and come to the tank. In saying that, we’ve prepared well.”

He said the Sharks had been “up and down” this season, recording five wins from 13 games to lie 11th on the table.

They have six wins out of 10 since JP Pietersen took over, but they are out to win their last five matches to move into the top eight and qualify for playoffs.

“We want to take confidence out of last week but focus on this game and the new responsibility to put pride into the jersey. We really want to perform week in and out consistently.”

Orie and Etzebeth lend lineout experience

The Sharks have won 169 lineouts and lost 27 for an 86% success rate so far this URC. They have the most steals (25 with first-placed Stormers on 20).

Van Heerden said he doesn’t feel pressure as much as responsibility to run the lineouts well for the team.

“As a five lock and caller, it is your job to run it. It’s a responsibility and opportunity to show what we have here. It makes my job so much easier if I play with quality players like we have here at the Sharks.”

He said the likes of Springboks Marvin Orie and Eben Etzebeth bring “tons of experience” to the Sharks’ discussions on lineouts, while assistant coach Warren Whiteley has also helped with preparation.

Van Heerden, a former Junior Springbok, said his game was clicking this year thanks to a lack of injury, which plagued him for the last three seasons.

“This season I’ve been able to look after my body, stay on the field and get a good round of game time. I must say I am blessed and hoping we can continue this way.”

Van Heerden receives input from his Springbok father

He added that though his father, Fritz, was a Springbok lock, he didn’t feel pressure to reach the upper echelons of rugby.

“The way he raised me since I was a boy, he opened the floor up to choose any sport I like. I did mountain biking, I played hockey, I did swimming, I played water polo.

“He never forced me into a direction or sport. He was a supporter. As it turned out I wasn’t too bad at rugby. It was helpful because he could give me insights and help me develop my game.”