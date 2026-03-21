URC result: Sharks blank Munster at Kings Park

The Sharks completely dominated Munster in the forward battle to secure a 45-0 win in Durban.

Forward dominance by the Sharks secured them an entirely one-sided 45-0 win over Munster in their United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park on Saturday night.

The Sharks showed why they top the URC’s scrum statistics, winning scrum penalties to give them momentum throughout. They stole three lineouts and dominated mauls.

Fans witnessed something special when Makazole Mapimpi, playing his 100th game for the Sharks, scored two brilliant tries right at the death.

19-year-old Luan Giliomee had a great debut for the Sharks, making a few runs, kicking brilliantly and scoring a try for his efforts. It earned him a standing ovation when he was substituted.

Munster made no ground on several occasions and in the end their poor handling cost them dearly as they could not make the most of a single opportunity.

Sharks outmuscle Munster

The Sharks opted for a lineout after an early penalty and were rewarded with a try from a maul. Phepsi Buthelezi crossed, and Jordan Hendrikse converted to give the Sharks a 7-0 lead in as many minutes.

After Munster squandered a few opportunities with knock-ons, Sharks fullback Giliomee scored on his debut, darting through a gap after Yaw Penxe drew in a couple of defenders attacking on the sideline before offloading behind his back to the youngster in the 27th minute.

Neither side was able to finish their opportunities before the half-time whistle blew at 12-0.

The Sharks continued where they left off in the second half. Phatu Ganyane scored after a few drives in the 50th minute. Giliomee created the opportunity by kicking a 50–22 right in front of the Munster try line.

Emile van Heerden scored the Sharks’ bonus-point try in the 57th minute after Giliomee set up Penxe on the wing, who kicked through for Jordan Hendrikse to pounce on, with Grant Williams passing quickly to Van Heerden to finish.

The Sharks poured salt on Munster’s wounds when Le Roux Malan chased a kick over the try line and beat the defender in the air, catching and grounding two minutes from time.

Mapimpi still found time to score twice in two minutes before the end. He chased kick-throughs and outpaced the defender to the ball on both occasions.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Phepsi Buthelezi, Luan Giliomee, Phatu Ganyane, Emile van Heerden, Le Roux Malan, Makazole Mapimpi (2). Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 3/4, Jean Smith 2/3.