Sharks know they need URC results, says defence coach Joey Mongalo

"We desire to still finish as high as we can and we want to win as many games as we can."

Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo says they know they are in a results based business, and he is confident they will pick up a couple of wins in the United Rugby Championship.

Positive results on the field have eluded the Sharks in the URC this season. They have only won once this term, losing a staggering nine games so far. This has seen them rooted at the bottom of the points table with only 10 points.

Although the coastal side are hitting the right notes off the field, with the fans still backing them and management making strategic partnerships for the growth of the union, results on the field are still the ultimate measurement.

“We can’t get away (with the fact that) we are in a performance industry, we only get judged by winning,” Mongalo said this week.

“We don’t rate coaches or players highly, we all know that and are aware of the environment that we are in. Hence, we desire to still finish as high as we can, we want to win as many games as we can. That’s definitely a factor, and it will never go away.”

Making progress

Mongalo said as the coaching staff were encouraged by the team’s progress despite the number of losses they had suffered this season.

“If you take the Leinster, Munster and Bulls away, those were the three games we were really blown away. Then, if you look at the whole lot, I can count six games where this team has lost within a score,” he said.

“Because we see it like that, and not to brush over the losses, there’s enough evidence there to show that this is a group that’s going somewhere. That’s what we take encouragement in. Hopefully, those little close losses will become wins.”

Climb up the table

The Sharks will hope to get their second win of the URC campaign on Saturday when they take on the Lions at Ellis Park (3pm), and a victory over the Lions could spark their charge to move up the points table.

“We want to see how far up we can finish. We really want to challenge ourselves to see where we can climb from where we are at the moment,” Mongalo said.