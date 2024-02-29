Emmanuel Tshituka exits Lions den enters Shark Tank

The loose forward started his top-flight career with the Lions in 2021, at the age of 20.

Emmanuel Tshituka (right) and Marius Louw during a United Rugby Championship match for the Lions. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Sharks were delighted to announce the capture of the imposing Emmanuel Tshituka in what will be a significant boost to John Plumtree’s back row next season.

The widely expected transfer was announced by the Sharks on Thursday afternoon, with Tshituka making his move away from the Lions and reuniting with his older brother Vincent in Durban.

Another Lion dives into the Shark Tank!



https://t.co/Lnac1ppntW — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) February 29, 2024

The 23-year-old is one of four new signings expected to be announced by the Sharks in due course, with Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane all set to move to Durban.

The Sharks on Wednesday officially announced the signing of Lions playmaker Jordan Hendrikse from the 2024-25 season.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.