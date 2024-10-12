Sharks need to show what they’re truly capable of against Benetton

The star-packed Sharks side need to be better in all departments after a sluggish start to their 2024/25 URC campaign.

Having escaped with a fortunate win against the Dragons in Newport last Saturday, the Sharks will look to make the most of their good luck when they come up against Italian side Benetton in the United Rugby Championship today, with kick-off at 4pm.

The Sharks needed every minute of last weekend’s match to score a 33-30 win, their last try coming several minutes after the hooter had sounded and after several attempts at the line.

They now go into their third match of their campaign with at least a win behind them, after losing their opener 30-36 to Connacht, so they have something to build on while there’s sure to be a lot of confidence in the squad.

‘Will have to get better’

John Plumtree and his coaching staff will, however, demand a lot more from the players who at times last weekend didn’t know what to do with all the ball that came their way. They were particularly clueless close to the Dragons line, with every player picking up the ball and trying to bash his way over.

Plumtree agreed his side were poor in several departments a week ago and will need to be better if they’re to get the better of a Benetton side who’re not the strongest team in the competition, but can be tricky to get the better of. The Italians have so far drawn with Scarlets and been hammered by champions Glasgow and powerful Leinster.

“We didn’t secure our plan, our discipline was poor and we allowed them to build scoreboard pressure and that’s not good,” said Plumtree about last week’s performance. “We were pretty lucky in the end to get the win and will have to get a lot better (from this week).”

A win on Saturday would give the Sharks their best opening to the URC since their inclusion three seasons ago.

Laying a strong foundation up front will be key on Saturday and here experienced campaigners such as Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, James Venter and Vincet Tshituka will be crucial. But also Fez Mbatha and Phepsi Buthelezi are no rookies at this level and need to lead the way for the Sharks.

This will allow an excellent and dangerous back division, including the likes of Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Masuku, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Eduan Keyter and Jordan Hendrikse — every single one of them — to do their thing.

It’s time the Sharks showed what they’re truly capable of.