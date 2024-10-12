Lions targeting Dragons win to prove they have what it takes

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game, Lions assistant coach Barend Pieterse highlighted the need to keep their good momentum going.

Lions assistant coach Barend Pieterse says it will be important for their forwards to lay the platform for their dangerous backs to attack off when they face Dragons in Newport on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are targeting wins over Dragons and Zebre in the coming two weeks to prove that they have what it takes to become a championship team in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season.

They are first up against Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3:30pm), before battling it out in Parma against Zebre next week Saturday.

It has been a strong start to the season for the Lions with two big bonus point wins over Ulster and Edinburgh at home, and they now have to back up that start on tour with some positive results, especially with away clashes against Irish giants Leinster and Munster to follow in the competition.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game, Lions assistant coach Barend Pieterse highlighted the need to keep their good momentum going.

“These games are very important for us. We are very happy where we are on the log. It is nice being able to come on tour with 10 points (in the bag). But we have to keep this momentum going,” explained Pieterse.

“If we really want to become a championship team this is the tour that we need to get our wins and points to make it easier for us at the end of the season.

“We don’t want to be in that situation again where we have to rely on other teams’ results for us to get into the top eight. So we want everything to be in our hands.”

Weather conditions

Heading to the UK and Italy the weather is always a big talking point for teams, as the SA sides usually have to contend with cold, wet and windy conditions, which are completely different from what they have back home at this time of year.

However Pieterse believes that the Lions will be ready for whatever comes on the day, although he is hoping for some sunny weather.

“If you look back at last season there were games we played where the first half was sunny and coming out for the second half it was raining and we had to adapt. So we will be ready for whatever happens,” said Pieterse.

“From what I understand there is always wind here (in Newport), whether it is sunny or not. If the weather is sunny, it suits our game plan better. But we will be ready for whatever the weather is on the day.

“We have dangerous backs at the moment. So the forward pack needs to get them good ball. It doesn’t matter what the weather is on the day, I don’t think we will change our game plan much, because it has been working for us.”