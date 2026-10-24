URC result: Sharks trounce Cardiff, but suffer giant loss

The Sharks travel to Limerick to take on Munster next Saturday while Cardiff face the Ospreys in Swansea.

The Sharks claimed a valuable overseas URC victory on Friday night, outplaying Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

But the 36-21 bonus-point win could come at a cost. Captain André Esterhuizen limped off the field in the first minute of the match with a suspected leg injury, which could rule him out of the Springboks’ Nations Championship campaign in Europe.

Despite Esterhuizen’s absence, the Sharks ran in six tries at the Arms Park.

Their first came in just the second minute with wing Ethan Hooker scoring after good work from fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya and centre Jurenzo Julius.

Cardiff then worked their way into the contest and scored through wing Josh Adams with flyhalf Jarrod Evans adding the conversion.

Even as the hosts found a foothold, the Sharks looked dangerous with ball in hand but could not round off the chances they created. The wind also made kicking from the tee difficult for flyhalf Gianni Lombard.

Siyaya thought he had scored in the 23rd minute, but the try was disallowed due to a knock-on in the build-up.

The Sharks did not have to wait long for their next score as flank Matt Romao crossed and Lombard converted to make it 12-7.

Lock Jason Jenkins then scored three minutes into stoppage time to send the Sharks into the sheds with a 17-7 lead.

Cardiff hit back after the break with flank James Botham scoring two converted tries to put the hosts 21-17 ahead.

Boost from subs

The Sharks were buoyed by a string of replacements, including an all-new front row, and lifted their intensity in the final quarter.

Prop Thomas du Toit scored in the 62nd minute and Lombard’s conversion put them back into a slender lead.

Hooker Ethan Bester and a second by Ramao after the hooter then sealed the result for JP Pietersen’s side.

The Sharks travel to Limerick to take on Munster next Saturday while Cardiff face the Ospreys in Swansea.

CARDIFF – Tries: Josh Adams, James Botham (2). Conversions: Jarrod Evans (3).

SHARKS – Tries: Ethan Hooker, Matt Ramao (2), Jason Jenkins, Thomas du Toit, Ethan Bester. Conversion: Gianni Lombard (2), Siya Masuku.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.