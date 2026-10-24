Springbok centre André Esterhuizen among four Sharks injured in Cardiff win

André Esterhuizen may miss the Springboks' return to the Nations Championship after limping off the field at Arms Park.

Head coach JP Pietersen praised his team’s determination after pulling away from Cardiff to secure a bonus-point 36-21 win at Arms Park despite suffering four injuries.

One of the injured was regular captain André Esterhuizen, who may not be available for the Springboks next month after appearing to hurt his leg after the first aerial contest in the opening minute of the game.

He limped off the field and did not return.

Earlier in the week, Sharks lock Stephan Lewies said most players wouldn’t play on artificial pitches like the one at Arms Park if they had the choice, due to the prevalence of injuries on them.

Sharks pull together

Pietersen said the Sharks pulled together despite further injuries to prop Phatu Ganyane, centre Jurenzo Julius and lock Jason Jenkins, all by half-time.

“We had four injuries in very quick succession… It was a setback,” the coach said.

“When we were under the pump, I think it was 21-17 [against us] playing against the wind. We could have easily lost.

“The old Sharks could have lost easily by 15, 19 or 17 [points]. But we stuck in there.”

Pietersen lauded the leadership group of Nick Hatton, Emile van Heerden and others as the Sharks extended their 24-21 lead in the final five minutes to a convincing win.

“The beautiful thing about this team is that the Sharks found a way to get on with it, and pull closer together. You must give massive credit to the group, to the players for sticking in the fight and finishing the game like that.

“And not to give Cardiff any points. It just shows how deeply this group cares about this badge and identity, and how we want to take the Sharks organisation forward.”

Reinforcements could be called on for Munster

He said it was “very special” to take five points away from Cardiff. But the Sharks were still keeping their feet on the ground ahead of a “massive game” against Munster in Limerick.

“So we’ll enjoy tonight, reflect Saturday and Sunday and then hit the ground running on Monday.

“When we have an update on injuries tomorrow and Sunday, we’ll possibly fly some guys in to help us finish off the tour.”

Esterhuizen has played in the last six Springbok Tests – four against the All Blacks in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, and one-off Tests against Argentina and Australia. He captained the national side against Australia.