Sharks say they are ready to shut down Dupont

Sharks prop Ox Nche says his team have done their homework and are ready to neautralise the threat of Antoine Dupont.

Toulouse captain Antoine Dupont is expected to be a major threat to the Sharks in their Champions Cup match. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Sharks say they have done their homework and are ready and able to eliminate the threat posed by Toulouse star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont when the teams play their Champions Cup match at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm).

The 2024 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year and French captain is lightning-quick on the ball, creating many openings to put his side ahead with his clever plays.

Dupont is set to play in the southern hemisphere for the first time in eight years when Toulouse travel to Durban. For this, he has been the talking point of players and pundits alike as even the opposition are curious to see him work his magic.

Dupont a ‘special player’

“Dupont is a special player, a talented player,” Sharks prop Ox Nche said.

“We will obviously have to do our bit and not get caught with our pants down. We have done our analysis, have seen what his habits are and will neutralise him.”

The Springbok stalwart said any team that plays against Dupont knows they will have to be at their best to shut him down.

That said, Nche warned there are several game-changing international players in the Toulouse side that the Sharks will need to be aware of as well.

It is for this reason they are second on the log in the Top 14, right behind Bordeaux Bègles (who the Sharks have to play in the Champions Cup the following weekend).

One of Sharks’ most exciting games this season

Nche said Toulouse, not facing as great an injury dilemma as the Sharks, are bringing a full-strength side to South African shores.

“I enjoy testing myself against the best in the world. There are not a lot of teams that are so free-flowing, and great in their set pieces. They are lovely to watch and I am willing to pit myself against them.

“This will be one of the most exciting games we play this year.”

Toulouse – six-time winners of the competition and the current champions – have won both their pool games convincingly (against Ulster and Exeter Chiefs) this season, scoring more then 60 points in each game.

The Sharks, on the other hand, have one win and one loss so far, coming against Exeter Chiefs and Leicester Tigers, respectively.

They sit fourth on the pool table but have a poor points difference of -21.

