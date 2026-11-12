Kolisi: Boks are ready for France’s Dupont, wherever he plays

The Springboks won't change their game plan simply because Dupont is moving to flyhalf.

Antoine Dupont moving to flyhalf for France is “nothing new”, and the Springboks will not change a system that works for them because of it, captain Siya Kolisi said.

Dupont, who is the only player to win both the Men’s XVs and Sevens World Rugby Player of the Year awards, was named to play No 10 in their Nations Championship Test against the Springboks in Paris on Friday night (kick-off 10.10pm) after Romain Ntamack hurt his shoulder during France’s 54-17 win over Fiji last weekend.

With other possible flyhalf replacements Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy and Thomas Ramos all unavailable, the scrumhalf shifts to second receiver, as Maxime Lucu keeps his No 9 spot.

On the eve of the game, Kolisi reminded the media that the Springboks were well acquainted with positional switches, and that the world had already seen Dupont play flyhalf for Toulouse several times in 2024.

‘Nothing new’

“We saw the games he played at 10, he was very good. He can play almost anywhere on the field,” Kolisi said.

“Any team that experiences injuries must adjust player positions. We’ve done it with André [Esterhuizen] playing forward.

“It’s normal in rugby, nothing new. And he’s also played in that position before at his club. He’s a good enough player to do that and has shown that over the years.”

The teams meet top of their respective hemisphere tables, in the penultimate round before the Finals Weekend.

But while South Africa have won all four of their matches, France narrowly lost to New Zealand away in the first round in July.

They will both be desperate for a win, with the Boks to play Ireland, and France hosting Argentina, next weekend.

“Our system doesn’t change for any team,” added Kolisi, who reached his 100th Test milestone during the Springboks’ last match against France a year ago.

Springboks won’t alter their system for France

Last November, the Springboks trailed 17-13 after 58 minutes but turned the game around in the final quarter despite playing with 14 men.

They scored two tries while French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey was off for a yellow card, then scored a third unanswered try to secure a flattering 32-17 win after a very close game.

“We have a system that works for any defence, I think. And we have also prepared. We’ve watched clips and seen how they play, so we have clips of him playing at flyhalf too.

“We haven’t done anything special or individually for him [Dupont] because he’s playing at 10.”

Kolisi said Lucu and Dupont may swap positions at times, but the Springboks would adjust accordingly.