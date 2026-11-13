Stick reveals what Springboks need to do to counter Dupont and Lucu’s licence to thrill

The Bok defence will need to be in top form to stop France's Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu in a Test on Friday night.

It would come as no surprise if France considered running on to the Stade de France pitch on Friday night to the tune of ACDC’s “Shoot to Thrill” when they take on the Springboks in a round five Nations Championship game in Saint Denis (kick-off 10:10pm).

Having named an electrifying halfback duo of attacking scrumhalves Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu for the match, the Springboks are going to have their hands full trying to deal with two players who will likely be given the licence to thrill.

Speaking at the Bok pre-match press conference in Paris on Thursday afternoon, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick noted that the Boks would not only have to match the French side’s physicality and forward power, but would also have to counter the unpredictability that Lucu and Dupont will bring playing at nine and 10.

“When it comes to physicality, we know one thing for sure, France will always bring it. They’ve got very good players who are very physical, especially among their forwards,” said Stick.

Getting tricky

“But (when it comes to) the nine and 10 positions, that’s where it’s going to get tricky. There’s no doubt that, even though Dupont will be wearing the number 10 jersey, he’s going to have the licence to do whatever he wants between those nine and 10 channels.

“Remember that Lucu has also covered No 10 in the past. So I think between the two of them, there’s probably going to be a lot of freedom to keep swapping positions. You’re going to see more of Dupont at the breakdowns at times. You’re going to see Lucu sometimes at first receiver. That’s where it’s going to become quick.”

The Boks‘ rush defence will thus have to be especially on point during the match, or they risk giving Dupont and Lucu plenty of time to pull the strings and dictate play and give their box office backline front foot ball, which would make for a very long night for the visitors.

“If we allow that nine and 10 combination to get more time and space with the ball in hand, I think they’ve got the potential to punish us. Dupont is very good at making decisions under pressure, and on the other side you’ve got Lucu, who’s probably one of the best in game management,” added Stick.

“So that’s going to be our main focus, making sure that we don’t give them those opportunities. They have dangerous outside backs. If you look at the players they’ve selected, they’re very, very quick.

“If you’re playing the best in the world, guys like Dupont and [Louis] Bielle-Biarrey, and you give them time and space, they will punish you. We don’t want to allow teams to get on top of us.”