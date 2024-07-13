South Africa v Ireland, second Test in Durban: LIVE

The Boks go into the second Test following their 27-10 win in Pretoria last Saturday.

The Bok team for the second Test against Ireland in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The world champion Springboks from 2023 and the Six Nations winners from 2024, Ireland, clash in the second Test of their series in Durban on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

The Boks won the first Test 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last Saturday to end a three-match losing run against the Irish.

Live updates of the match in Durban will appear below. Please refresh to see the latest posts.

The Boks’ coach Rassie Erasmus has opted to go into the match at Kings Park in Durban with the same 23 players who did duty in Pretoria last week, while Andy Farrell of Ireland has made several changes to his team, some forced through injury, others being tactical changes.

Centre Bundee Aki, scrumhalf Craig Casey and hooker Dan Sheehan miss out through injury, while flanker Peter O’ Mahony, who led the Irish at Loftus, has been relegated to the bench for this Test.

Teams (15-1)

South Africa

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Ireland

Jamie Osborne; Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter: Bench: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, Stuart McCloskey