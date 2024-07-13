Faf and Cheslin not only good on the field but also in front of the mirror

The Springboks take on Ireland at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winning Boks Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe have collaborated with skincare product L’Oréal Paris in the brand’s campaigns. Pictures: Supplied

De Klerk will be involved in L’Oréal Paris Elvive and Men Expert campaigns, while Kolbe will spearhead the brand’s Men Expert campaign.

“The opportunity to partner with a brand like L’Oréal Paris, a brand synonymous with excellence, is truly an honour,” said scrumhalf De Klerk.

“The brand resonates with my commitment to looking and feeling my best, both on and off the field.”

Tenacious winger Kolbe said this collaboration is an opportunity to inspire men to invest more time into their appearance and well-being.

“This campaign is about empowering men to embrace self-care and confidence. It’s a message that resonates deeply with me, both as an athlete and as a person.”

“Their steadfast dedication, palpable passion, and genuine authenticity perfectly encapsulate the essence of our brand,” said Ayanda Mackay, L’Oréal Paris Southern Africa’s Brand Business Lead.

“This campaign is a testament to our commitment to celebrating empowerment, honouring cultural richness, and emphasising the importance of self-care for the modern man,” Mackay added.

Springboks match a must win

The Springboks take on Ireland in the second of the two-test series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said getting a win to seal the series two-nil is imperative.

“We definitely want to win. We are not entering this match with the view that we are one up in the series. It’s a new game, so for us it is 0-0, and it is important for the team to come away with a victory,” said Kolisi.

“We’ve been working hard as a group, and we know how important this match is for both teams.

“We have no doubt that they’ll come even harder at us than last week because this is their last game of the season, and they want to finish it on a high note.”

Game’s growth

In years gone by a series such as this one would have three Test matches but World Rugby made some big changers to the global calendar this season.

The changes include turning the Incoming Series from a three-match series between two tier one (top ranked) nations, to a two-game series so that the third match could be played against a tier two nation.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has backed World Rugby’s decision, saying playing against Portugal is more important for the growth of the global game as a whole, than playing against Ireland in a three-match Incoming Series.

“I think the opportunity that Portugal will get to play against the Springbok team is more important for the growth of the game (than a three-match series against Ireland),” averred the former player and now coach.

“Especially for the so-called tier two nations. I think it is also good for us to continue assisting and developing those countries.”

Additional reporting by Ross Roche