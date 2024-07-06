South Africa v Ireland at Loftus Versfeld — LIVE

It's the highly anticipated clash between the world champions and the Six Nations winners.

The Bok rugby team to take on Ireland in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

World champions, South Africa, and Six Nations winners, Ireland, clash in the first of two Tests at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, with kickoff at 5pm.

Rassie Erasmus’ Bok team will be looking to snap a three-game losing run against the Irish, which includes a narrow 13-8 pool stage defeat at last year’s World Cup.

The Boks opened their international season with a big win against Wales in London two weeks ago, while Ireland won a back-to-back Six Nations title earlier this year.

Live updates will appear below. Please refresh the browser tab to see latest posts.

The Boks have picked 20 World Cup winners in their team for Saturday’s match, with just three bench men, namely Gerhard Steenekamp, Salmaan Moerat and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, not part of the World Cup squad.

Willie le Roux is at fullback, while Handre Pollard won the race to be the team’s first choice flyhalf.

Up front, Bongi Mbonambi starts ahead of Malcolm Marx, while Kwagga Smith will play eighthman with Jasper Wiese suspended.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has picked Jamie Osborne to make his debut at fullback, while Craig Casey was preferred to veteran Conor Murray to be flyhalf Jack Crowley’s No 9.

TEAMS

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Ireland: Jamie Osborne, Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, James Crowley, Craig Casey, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Bench: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley, Garry Ringrose