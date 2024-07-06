‘Representation matters but the best man will lead’ – Bok captain Siya Kolisi

Earlier this year Bok coach Rassie Erasmus hinted that he may look to replace Kolisi as captain due to his move to Racing 92 in France.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are both part of an experienced and strong leadership group in the Bok team. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is well aware of how his captaincy changed the face of rugby in South Africa and inspired a whole new generation of players to believe the impossible.

However, he admits that the best man for the job will always lead the Boks and knows that his time will come to an end at some point, and someone new will have to take over the reins.

Whoever is best suited for the job will then take over that responsibility and Kolisi said that person would receive the full backing of the team.

Representation matters

“It’s about who can lead the team (best). Of course representation matters for everyone. When I became captain I didn’t understand (at first) why it was so big. I knew I was the first black captain but I didn’t understand why it was such a big thing,” explained Kolisi.

“Just being captain was enough for me. So I asked a lot of people, including my friends, and they asked me if I understand that in all these years with the Springboks no one like me could have dreamt of this opportunity.

“Now finally that (stigma) has broken and now anybody in South Africa can dream of being Springbok captain. So that matters, it is huge. But in our team whoever is put in that position is able to lead and is best for the job.”

Kolisi continued: “It can be anyone, black, white or coloured. That’s what we have built in the group. When we talk about diversity and unity it’s not just a saying. We actually try and live that. We are all different and come from different backgrounds and races, but at the end of the day South Africa is number one.

“That’s what is important in our group. We want to build leaders that can lead everybody, not just certain groups. When I put on the jersey I am not only playing for black people or poor people, I want to represent the whole of South Africa.

“When you accept this jersey you accept every single person in South Africa, no matter who they are. That is who we are representing.”

Captaincy hint

Earlier this year Bok coach Rassie Erasmus hinted that he may look to replace Kolisi as captain due to his move to Racing 92 in France, as he preferred to have a captain based in South Africa so that they could link up during the franchise season when needed to discuss things.

However, he backtracked on that when he confirmed that Kolisi would be in charge for the coming season, but despite that Kolisi admitted that as long as he could keep wearing the green and gold jersey, it didn’t matter whether he was leading or not.

“It is a huge honour to be the Springbok captain, and it is great that it means so much to the public and the team as well,” said Kolisi.

“All I can say honestly is that as long as I still have an opportunity to pull on the green and gold jersey that is all that matters. There are very few people that can wake up or dream that they want to be Bok captain.

“It has been an absolute honour and I have loved every single moment of it, as tough as it has been, but all I want to do is wear the jersey.

“It doesn’t matter if I am captain or not. There are some amazing leaders in the group, so I am happy to just be part of the group.”

2027 World Cup

Looking towards the 2027 World Cup, where Kolisi would be part of a large group of players in the current system who would be over the age of 35 at that time, he fully believes that they have what it takes to have another crack at the title.

“Yes, I can make another World Cup, and so can some of the other players who have been part of the last two World Cups,” said Kolisi.

“I still feel good, and it helps that I play 80 minutes regularly at Racing. If I am not injured I feel like I can go another four years. Eben (Etzebeth) is in good shape and Bongi (Mbonambi) is in good shape too. It is all about what we can do on the field, but playing in the next World Cup is the plan.

“Right now the focus is on the tests against Ireland. We haven’t beaten them in a long time and we need to win. But winning a third World Cup is the ultimate dream. It all just depends on how the body and mind takes it.

“That is the dream but there are guys coming through in South Africa who are really good. There might be a time when we need to pass on the baton but we (the senior players) are not going to give up without a fight.”