Spotlight on Kolisi, other Bok stars when Sharks take on Munster

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will be a very interested observer of the match in Durban.

South African rugby fans will keep a close eye on the performance of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his fellow national players in Durban on Saturday when the Sharks host Munster in a United Rugby Championship match, which kicks off at 4pm.

Kolisi was in the news this week following the announcement of his divorce from his wife Rachel and the fact he has been picked to play at No 8, rather than in his usual No 6 position. Is this new role at the back of the scrum something Bok boss Rassie Erasmus might be considering as well?

Either way, rugby followers will watch Kolisi closely, as they will all the other Bok players in the Sharks team who’ll be joining the national team on Sunday before heading to Europe ahead of their three-Test tour which features matches against Scotland, England and Wales.

Injuries to Bok players

And while Sharks boss John Plumtree will want all his players to give 100% in their performance against the former champions, Munster, one person who will watch with eye open and the other closed is Erasmus, who’ll not want any of his players picking up an injury now.

Already the Bok boss has had to change his squad following an injury to the versatile Jan-Hendrik Wessels, forcing him to bring in two players for the one, who covers prop and hooker, namely Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw.

Besides Kolisi who’ll be in the spotlight in the match in Durban, so, too, will Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi.

Plumtree wasn’t altogether pleased with his Bok-laden team’s showing against Glasgow last week and said they’d be better this time, having had more time together, and now the players must go out and do the business.

There were also many positive signs in their win against Glasgow, but with Munster having been in the country a week longer, too, after taking on the Stormers last Saturday (and losing) they’ll also be better off.

Plumtree knows his team face a big test. “They’ve come on tour and lost their first game so they’ll be looking for a response. They’re physical, very tough up front and are a team that plays a lot of rugby. Yup, we’ve played two champion clubs, one last week and one this week, so another really big test for us.”