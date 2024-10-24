Bulls duo called into Bok squad for UK tour after Wessels ruled out

The touring squad now consists of 35 players, following the inclusion of Grobbelaar and Louw.

Wilco Louw will now tour with the Boks to Europe from Sunday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls duo Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Wilco Louw (prop) will tour with the Springboks to the UK from Sunday, after utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels was forced to withdraw from the trip because of injury.

Wessels, who can play hooker and prop, was named in the squad of 34 on Tuesday, but he has pulled out of the tour because of an ankle injury.

Louw played the last of his 14 Tests in 2021, although he was named on the Boks’ standby list for the Incoming Series earlier this year.

Grobbelaar, meanwhile, has been a regular member of the Bok squad this season and started the Tests against Portugal in Bloemfontein and Australia in Perth.

‘Opportunity’

Their inclusion in the group increases the number of players in the squad to 35 – comprising 19 forwards and 16 backs.

“It’s always sad to lose a player to injury and we wish Jan-Hendrik all the best on his road to recovery, but this opens up the door for Johan and Wilco to make their mark against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales,” said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“Jan-Hendrik offered us the luxury of serving as a prop and hooker, but with his versatility out of the picture, we decided to call up a specialist prop and hooker.

“Johan has been part of the squad this season and is really growing in his role and in the team, while Wilco has been delivering consistently superb performances for the Bulls this season, and he has been knocking on the door for a while now, so I have no doubt he will want to grab this chance with both hands.

“We are certainly excited to see what they bring to the squad, while Wilco’s inclusion also adds to our player stocks as we continue to build our squad depth.”

The Springboks will depart for a training camp in Jersey on Sunday. The group will then make the journey to Edinburgh on Sunday 3 November for their opening Test of the tour.

The Boks will face Scotland in Edinburgh (Sunday 10 November), England in London (Saturday 16 November) and Wales in Cardiff (Saturday 23 November) on their traditional end-of-year tour.

Bok squad for European Tests

Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Johan Grobbelaar

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse