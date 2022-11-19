Springbok player ratings from win against Italy

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks scored nine tries and beat Italy 63-21 in their November end-of-year Test in Genoa on Saturday.

The victory came after earlier tour losses against Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26) and following a few challenging days which resulted in SA Rugby’s director Rassie Erasmus being banned for his social media posts.

The Bok send their tour with a match against England at Twickenham next Saturday.

This is how I rated the Boks (out of 10) in Genoa:

Willie le Roux 8: The Bok fullback remains a key member of the back division. He was sound in defence, and kicked well, but it was his reading of the moment, passing and attacking of the gainline that helped put the Boks onto the front foot.

Cheslin Kolbe 7: The experienced winger didn’t get too many chances on attack, but he did brilliantly to claim a restart out of the air to score a quite stunning try. His goal-kicking was okay, and he left the action early in the second half with an injury.

Damian de Allende 5: The regular No 12 looked uncomfortable at outside centre and didn’t have much impact. He kicked far too often when hanging onto the ball would have been a better option.

ALSO READ: Springboks bounce back with statement win against Italy

Andre Esterhuizen 6: He finally got a chance in a Test and looked good at times, carrying the ball strongly to the gainline. Was solid in most areas, without doing anything spectacular.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 9: The little winger continues to impress and look the part. He was sound in defence, competed well for the high ball and scored two great tries. An all-round superb outing.

Damian Willemse 7: The utility back enjoyed a good match. He kicked well out of hand, attacked the gainline impressively and tackled strongly. His passing was top-notch; scored a good try.

Damian Willemse attacks the line in the Test against Italy. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

Faf de Klerk 7: He’s certainly upped his game since losing his place recently. He kicked well out of hand and his service was swift. Got to the breakdowns quickly.

Jasper Wiese 6: The Boks’ new No 8 got stuck in at the rucks and mauls and carried the ball well on occasion, but this wasn’t his busiest game.

Franco Mostert 6: The utility forward was involved in all the action, as he normally is … he made a few good tackles and carried when he was asked to, but his impact was not as big as it usually is.

Siya Kolisi 8: The Bok skipper was all over the field. He took good decisions and got stuck in. Tackled well and carried strongly; considering all the pressure in the week, it was a team performance he can be proud of.

Marvin Orie 7: The back-up lock was sound in most departments. He took his kick-offs, grabbed his lineout ball and competed on occasion, and was prominent in the tight-loose.

Salmaan Moerat 7: The man who filled Eben Etzebeth’s shoes can also feel satisfied with his showing. Carried strongly at times and tackled well, a presence in the lineouts.

Frans Malherbe 8: The Bok scrum was all-powerful and dominant and that was down to the No 3’s power. He also carried well and was prominent as a support player.

Bongi Mbonambi 6: He scored a good try and mostly found his jumpers, but will probably feel it wasn’t his most dynamic performance.

Ox Nche 8: Like Malherbe, the Bok loosehead was dominant in the scrums and helped get the Boks onto the front foot. Also carried well when asked to.

Bench

Malcolm Marx 8: The former SA Rugby Player of the Year came on in the second half and scored a try and upped the tempo nicely. A real presence and force on the field — always.

Steven Kitshoff 7: He continued where Nche left off, doing what was required, ensuring the Bok scrum stayeed dominant. Scored a try after a strong run.

Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff enjoy the win against Italy. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

Vincent Koch 6: Like his fellow Bomb Squad front-ranker, he scrummed well, did what he had to, without doing anything particularly special. Solid operater without fanfare.

Eben Etzebeth 7: In a rare showing from off the bench, he brought energy, strength and experience to the game in the final quarter. Gave the Boks a late boost.

Evan Roos 6: The promising loose-forward tried hard to get stuck in and break the game open, but mostly ran into tacklers. He was involved though in much of the good of the Boks did in the second half.

Kwagga Smith 7: He upped the energy and the tempo, like always, got himself involved in much of the action and was rewarded with a try. The classic Bomb Squad member.

Cobus Reinach 7: He didn’t get much opportunity to show what he can do, but his service was swift and his speed and skills were on show in scoring one of the Boks’ nine tries.

Manie Libbok of South Africa celebrates the win against Italy. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

Manie Libbok 8: He came on early in the second half and delivered a superb performance, ensuring the Boks dominated the second half. Attacked the line, passed brilliantly and kicked well. A start against England?