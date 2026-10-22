Springbok stars return for Sharks clash against Cardiff

A number of big-name stars are back in the team while Gianni Lombard will wear the No 10 jersey.

Five Springbok players have returned to the Sharks team following last weekend’s Challenge Cup win against Lyon, for this Friday’s United Rugby Championship game against Cardiff at Arms Park in Wales.

After resting several first-choice players for last weekend’s game in France, JP Pietersen has recalled André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker and Edwill van der Merwe to the starting team, while front rowers Ox Nche and ⁠Thomas du Toit have been named on the bench.

The Sharks though remain without a large contingent of Springbok players, who are injured.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who has just returned to action, is now unavailable this weekend, along with the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi, Vusi Moyo and Phepsi Buthelezi.

Taking over the No 10 jersey this week is former Lions man Gianni Lombard, with Siya Masuku the back-up on the bench.

Just one log point separates the Sharks in fifth and Carfiff in sixth, with both sides having won two of their three games so far.

“They’re a quality team, tactically very smart and it’s going to be a massive battle,” forwards coach Warren Whiteley explained from the team’s base in Wales.

Sharks: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen (capt), Ethan Hooker, Gianni Lombard, Jaden Hendrikse, Nick Hatton, Manu Tshituka, Matt Romao, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Eduan Swart, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Ethan Bester, Ox Nche, ⁠Thomas du Toit, Stephan Lewies, Vincent Tshituka, Ivan van Zyl, Siya Masuku, Jaco Williams