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Sharks carry momentum from ‘special victory’ into Cardiff clash

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

23 October 2026

08:20 am

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The Sharks are riding a wave of confidence going into their match against Cardiff, enjoying the best form they have had for a long time.

Sharks v Cardiff

The Sharks beat Cardiff 21-15 in their last encounter in Durban in March. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

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The Sharks say they will reflect on their never-say-die attitude in their win over Lyon last weekend when the going gets tough, and take that drive into their difficult match against Cardiff on Friday night.

The teams meet at Arms Park (kick-off 8.45pm) in the United Rugby Championship after the Sharks secured a last-gasp 40-33 win against Lyon in the Challenge Cup in France.

The result was immense, not just because the Sharks hadn’t won a single game in Europe last season, but because it came a day after the death of Hyron Andrews, who played at the Sharks for 10 years before moving on in 2024.

Head coach JP Pietersen dedicated the win to the lock.

Sharks take on Cardiff

They return to the URC in good form, sitting fifth on the table after bonus-point wins over the Ospreys and Leinster at home, and a defeat to the Stormers away.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have lost their last two games poorly: 28-12 to to Northampton Saints away in the Champions Cup and 29-5 away to Leinster in the URC.

They won their first home games against Scarlets and Zebre, and sit one place below the Sharks on the table.

Head-to-head, the teams have met five times in the URC, Cardiff winning the first three, and the Sharks winning the last two: 21-15 in Durban in March and 42-22 in Wales in 2025.

Sharks forwards coach Warren Whiteley said the kicking game and lineouts would be key against the Welsh side, led by South Africa-born Corniel van Zyl, who was a lock in his playing days.

Sharks lock Stephan Lewies said going from one artificial surface to another was a challenge for players, who joked they needed an age limit to play on them due to their apparent propensity for causing injuries.

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‘You know you’ve done it before’

The 34-year-old added that it was incredible being part of the Lyon win, and the Sharks needed to hold onto that momentum.

“To go to France in a hostile environment, away from home, and get the victory was special,” he said.

“Especially because we had quite a young bunch of players. That’s the kind of game where you grow as a team.

“When times are maybe a bit tougher, you can look back on those victories where you were relentless and fought at the end… You know we’ve done it before, and you get confidence that you can do it again.”

He said the Sharks would need to stick to their systems, and adapt to whatever conditions were in the port city.

Pietersen has picked a strong side for the match, recalling five Bok players, three in the starting team and two on the bench.

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