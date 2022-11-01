Springbok team to face Ireland: Cheslin Kolbe confirmed at 15

Sports Reporter

Fit-again World Cup winning winger Cheslin Kolbe has been handed the Springbok No 15 jersey for Saturday’s Test against Ireland in Dublin.

The team picked by coach Jacques Nienaber includes all the regulars, with Damian Willemse at 10 and Jesse Kriel once again filling in at outside centre for the injured Lukhanyo Am.

With Kolbe at fullback, the Bok wingers will be Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Kolbe, who will also provide cover for Willemse at flyhalf, last started for the Boks in the series against Wales in July.

“Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a back-up flyhalf if necessary, while Faf (dee Klerk, on the bench) is another option for us at No 10 as well.

“Damian Willemse can also move to inside centre if we need cover there, while Damian de Allende can play outside centre and Willie (le Roux, on the bench) fullback, and this allowed us for us to opt for a six-two split on the bench.”

Nienaber reiterated that Willemse was now the Boks’ first choice No 10 and with the Stormers players’ move closer to the action, an space had opened up at 15 — and the Boks believe Kolbe is potentially the man to fill the role.

“Damian (Willemse) has done well for us at flyhalf, and he is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback,” said Nienaber.

“He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Sbu Nkosi (wing) and Marco van Staden (flanker), who suffered rib injuries in the Bulls’ clash against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday, would not join the squad and will not be replaced at this stage as there is sufficient cover in the touring group.