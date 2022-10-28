Jenkins soars while Snyman’s Springbok World Cup hopes fade

Ross Roche

Leinster lock Jason Jenkins received a stunning recall to the Springbok squad on Friday, in what is a major boost to the player’s World Cup aspirations, while at the same time Munster lock RG Snyman’s hopes are fading.

Jenkins has just one Bok cap to his name, after he made his debut in their match against Wales in Washington back in 2018, but has not played for the national side since.

ALSO READ: Willemse to challenge Pollard to be Bok first-choice flyhalf at World Cup

After leaving the Bulls in 2020 Jenkins has plied his trade in Japan, before moving to Ireland where he turned out for Munster, and then onto Leister this season, where he has put in a number of eye catching displays that caught the Bok management’s attention.

“Jason has a cap for South Africa, ironically our (the Bok management) first Test in charge as a group in 2018. After that, he left abroad and just had a bad run with injuries, especially once he joined Munster,” explained Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

“He played 10 games and only started 20% of them. This year, he’s played five matches for Leinster and he’s playing good, consistent rugby. He’s starting games and finishing them too, he’s really playing good rugby.”

Hat in the ring

Jenkins has now put his hat firmly in the ring for a place in the Boks World Cup squad next year, a spot that was probably being saved for the immense Snyman, however due a dreadful run of injuries it seems the Boks may now be moving on.

“With RG, we’ve been waiting on him because we know what a freak he is in terms of being an athlete. We know what we can do for us,” explained SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus.

“But the last time he played was in the 2019 World Cup. He’s obviously been with us in camps, sharing a week or two here and there to get up to speed, only be struck by a setback again.

“We have to start thinking about whether RG is going to make it to the World Cup or not. So we decided that we would be taking a big risk if we didn’t explore another front lock option. Jason is someone who’ll give us some of those answers.”

It is a cruel twist for the unfortunate Snyman, but a massive opportunity for Jenkins, and with both players having been team mates at the Bulls a few years ago, makes it all the more tragic, as they may be fighting each other for a single spot in the squad, if Snyman recovers in time.