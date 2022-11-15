Springbok team to face Italy: Moerat, Orie at lock, Roos on bench

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springbok team to face Italy in Genoa at 3pm on Saturday has been announced.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has made several changes to the side that lost to France in Marseille last Saturday.

Marvin Orie and Salmaan Moerat will lock the Bok scrum, with Franco Mostert at blindside flank. Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 after missing the France match due to concussion, while at the back Andre Esterhuizen will play at 12, with Damian de Allende at 13.

Springbok team

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok

There are also changes on the Bok bench, with Eben Etzebeth asked to make an impact later in the game, alongside Kwagga Smith and Evan Roos, who will get his second cap.

Evan Roos will earn a second Bok cap on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The six-two bench split means the only backs replacements are Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok.

“A couple of players have been training very hard in the last few weeks and deserve a chance to start, and Lood’s injury and Pieter-Steph du Toit’s disciplinary hearing opened the door for us to give them an opportunity,” said Nienaber.

“Salmaan and Marvin are both Stormers players, so they have been playing together for a while, and they are very hungry for game time, so we are looking forward to what they bring in the game.

“It’s also good to have Jasper back against the physical Italian pack, and we know that Kwagga will spark something different when he takes the field. Evan also gets a chance off the bench and his skills will work well with Kwagga’s in the loose trio, while Manie earns another run after making his debut last week.

“Manie’s versatility will also come in handy, as he can cover most positions in the backline, and with Cobus on the bench and several experienced backs in the backline, he will have enough guidance to be able play to his game.”