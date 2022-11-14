Boks, Pieter-Steph du Toit to know red card fate on Tuesday

Ross Roche

Springbok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit will learn his fate on Tuesday on whether he will be banned, and for how long, after he received a red card in the Springboks’ loss against France over the past weekend.

Du Toit was unlucky when attempting a clean out at a ruck in the 10th minute of the match in Marseille, when he was pushed from behind by one of his team-mates which contributed in him colliding head first with the face of French centre Jonathan Danty, resulting in the red card, even though there was no malice in it.

“Pieter-Steph’s hearing will be tomorrow (Tuesday), and if we have an answer tomorrow we will make our plans according to that,” said Bok assistant coach Deon Davids on Du Toit’s hearing with the World Rugby disciplinary committee.

The Boks will most likely be forced into a change at flank, as Du Toit is expected to receive a ban that will rule him out for the rest of the end-of-year-tour at the least.

Changes

Other possible changes in the team could be at lock, with Eben Etzebeth possibly set to receive a well-deserved rest, after Salmaan Moerat was a part of the press briefing on Monday, indicating he may be involved this weekend.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe is also a slight doubt after he went off the field with concussion after he was taken out in the air by French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, which led to the French captain receiving a red card of his own for the dangerous challenge.

“With Salmaan sitting here next to me that must give you an indication that he might be in the starting line-up or playing off the bench this coming weekend,” admitted Davids.

“The response from the medical staff is that there has been good progress in terms of his recovery and there is a good chance that he might be ready for this game,” he then added on Kolbe’s availability.

Joseph Dweba has also been called into the Bok squad from the SA ‘A’ team, as a precautionary measure, indicating there may be an injury concern with Malcolm Marx or Bongi Mbonambi.

The Bok matchday-23 for the Italy Test in Genoa at 3pm Saturday will be named on Tuesday.