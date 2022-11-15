Rassie Erasmus tweets again: ‘Don’t be a parasite’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus doesn’t seem to have taken kindly to criticis of his series of tweets on Sunday questioning some of the refereeing decisions in the Springboks’ 30-26 loss to France in Marseille.

Erasmus sent out a number of tweets in the hours after the match highlighting mistakes made by referee Stuart Barnes.

The former Bok player, who is credited with turning the national rugby team’s fortunes around and guiding them to the World Cup title in 2019, has been criticised in South Africa and abroad for his sarcastic tweets.

On Tuesday morning he sent out a new tweet, telling those who don’t like what he is doing to block or mute him. He also says (sic) “… dont use for click bate man, use your own tweets and stuff don’t be a parasite Lekka”.

Guys please free to block or mute me, its really not a problem and better for our health!! Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you!! Also of you dont agree with my tweets please ignore them&dont use for click bate man, use your own tweets and stuff dont be a parasite Lekka— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 14, 2022

Erasmus has got into trouble with rugby authorities before for making videos and questioning refereeing decisions.

Following the first Test defeat against the British and Irish Lions in July last year a video Erasmus made highlighting 26 errors made by Nic Berry was leaked to the public.

The hour-long video was not well received and Erasmus was banned for several months by World Rugby.

Erasmus is currently on tour in Europe with the Boks, who lost their first two Tests on tour this month — against Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26). The Boks still have to face Italy and England on tour.